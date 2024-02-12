A new group of Iranian drones is reported to be heading to Dnipropetrovs'k region.
Kyiv • UNN
Ukraine's Air Force reported that a new group of Iranian-made Shahed drones was spotted en route from Zaporizhzhia region to Dnipro region amid ongoing attacks by such drones in eastern Ukraine.
The Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reports a new group of "shaheds" heading from Zaporizhzhya region to Dnipropetrovs'k region. UNN reports.
Iranian drone attacks continue. The threat of air strikes in the eastern regions12.02.24, 23:19 • 27388 views