Iranian drone attacks continue. The threat of air strikes in the eastern regions
Kyiv • UNN
Ukraine's Air Force warned that Iranian-made kamikaze drones continue to attack and that Russian aircraft pose a threat of air strikes in the eastern frontline areas.
Attacks by the "Shahed" continue and there is a threat of using air strikes in the frontline regions. This is reported by the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, UNN reports.
Attention! The attack of the "Shahed" continues! Stay in your shelters.
+ Enemy tactical aircraft activity in the east. There is a threat of air strikes on the frontline regions!
