Iranian drone attacks continue. The threat of air strikes in the eastern regions

Attacks by the "Shahed" continue and there is a threat of using air strikes in the frontline regions. This is reported by the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, UNN reports.

Attention! The attack of the "Shahed" continues! Stay in your shelters.

+ Enemy tactical aircraft activity in the east. There is a threat of air strikes on the frontline regions!

- Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

