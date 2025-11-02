168 clashes occurred at the front in 24 hours: the enemy is pressing in the Pokrovsk and Oleksandrivka directions

Since the beginning of November 2, 168 combat engagements have taken place on the Russian-Ukrainian front. The enemy is pressing hardest in the Pokrovsk and Oleksandrivka directions. This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in its evening summary of November 2, 2025, as reported by UNN.

Details

According to operational information as of 10:00 PM, 168 combat engagements took place on the front.

Today, the occupiers launched 36 air strikes, dropping 63 guided aerial bombs. In addition, the Russians used 3,759 kamikaze drones and carried out 3,822 shellings of our troops' positions and settlements. - reports the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Situation by directions

In the Northern-Slobozhansky and Kursk directions, Ukrainian defenders repelled one Russian attack. Since the beginning of the day, the enemy has launched six air strikes, dropping a total of 12 guided aerial bombs and carrying out 165 shellings, including nine from multiple rocket launcher systems.

In the Southern-Slobozhansky direction, our troops stopped 12 enemy attacks in the areas of Vovchansk, Vovchanski Khutory, Tykhe, Otradne, and towards Kolodyazne and Dvorichanske. The settlement of Tsyrkuny was subjected to an air strike.

In the Kupiansk direction, the Defense Forces repelled 12 enemy attacks in the areas of Stepova Novoselivka, Borivska Andriivka, and towards Petropavlivka, Kurylivka, and Pishchane.

The Russian Federation announced a strike in the Kupyansk direction on the 16th brigade of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, which does not exist - OTV "Kharkiv"

In the Lyman direction, during the day, Russian invaders attacked Ukrainian positions seven times in the areas of Hrekivka, Kolodyazi, Zarichne, and towards the settlement of Koroviy Yar.

In the Sloviansk direction, the Defense Forces repelled eight enemy attacks near Serebryanka, Dronivka, Fedorivka, and towards Siversk.

In the Kramatorsk direction, two combat engagements have been recorded so far. The invader tried to advance near the settlement of Chasiv Yar and towards Stupochky.

In the Kostiantynivka direction, the Russians attacked the positions of the Defense Forces 16 times. The occupiers focused their main offensive efforts in the areas of Oleksandro-Shultyne, Shcherbynivka, Pleshchiivka, Rusyn Yar, and Poltavka.

In the Pokrovsk direction, the invading units tried 62 times to break through our defense in the areas of Nykanorivka, Mayak, Myrnograd, Chervonyi Lyman, Rodynske, Razine, Mykolaivka, Novoekonomichne, Pokrovsk, Lysivka, Zvirove, Kotlyne, Udachne, Molodetske, Novomykolaivka, Horikhove, Dachne, and Filiia.

Today, in this direction, Ukrainian soldiers neutralized 129 occupiers, 95 of whom were irrevocably lost. Seven unmanned aerial vehicles, four units of automotive equipment, and two communication antennas were destroyed, and an armored combat vehicle, two artillery systems, and a car were damaged. In addition, a UAV control point and ten enemy infantry shelters were hit. - the report says.

In the Oleksandrivka direction, the enemy attacked 29 times in the areas of Zelenyi Hai, Sichneve, Novoselivka, Vorone, Sosnivka, Verbove, Oleksiivka, Rybne, Yehorivka, and Krasnohirske.

In the Huliaipole direction, two combat engagements were recorded in the area of the settlement of Okhotnyche. The settlements of Solodke and Zaliznychne were subjected to air strikes.

In the Orikhiv direction, no offensive actions by the enemy were recorded.

In the Dnipro direction, Ukrainian units repelled one attempt by the occupiers to advance in the area of the Antonivskyi Bridge. Enemy aircraft struck Sadove.

In other directions, the situation has not undergone significant changes.

Recall

The Armed Forces of Ukraine are forming a command for unmanned air defense systems. A concept for destroying enemy drones using helicopters is being developed, and light aircraft are also being involved.

