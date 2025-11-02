The Russian Federation announced a strike in the Kupyansk direction on the 16th brigade of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, which does not exist - OTV "Kharkiv"

The Russian Ministry of Defense reported an alleged strike on Ukrainian military personnel from the 16th mechanized brigade of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the Kupyansk direction. In response, the operational-tactical group "Kharkiv" noted that such a brigade does not exist at all, UNN reports.

Details

The Ukrainian military indicated that the Russian Ministry of Defense continues to exist in a virtual reality in which it "achieves one victory after another."

This time, on its official channel, it announced a victory in the Kupyansk direction, where a strike was launched against the 16th mechanized brigade of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. But there is one nuance - such a brigade simply does not exist in the Armed Forces. - reported the OTU "Kharkiv".

They added that it remains a mystery who the Russian Ministry of Defense defeated in the virtual battle.

Recall

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy refuted Russia's information about the encirclement of 5,000 Ukrainian military personnel in the Kupyansk and Pokrovsk directions, calling it a lie aimed at the United States.

Russia launched a fake about "Ukraine's refusal to take back its prisoners of war" - Center for Countering Disinformation