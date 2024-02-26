Two hangars with grain hit by Russian missile strikes in Kharkiv region at night, Shaheds hit recreation center - RMA
Kyiv • UNN
Two civilian grain storage facilities in the village of Pisochyn, Kharkiv region, were hit by Russian S-300 missiles at night.
Two civilian grain sheds were hit by Russian S-300 missile strikes on Pisochyn in Kharkiv region on the night of February 26. Also during the night, two enemy Shahed drones targeted the territory of a defunct recreation center. Two civilians were killed as a result of a mine explosion. This was reported by the head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration, Oleh Syniehubov, UNN reports.
Around 23:00, the occupiers launched two missile strikes from S-300 missile systems at the village of Pisochyn. Two civilian hangars with grain were hit. The company's equipment was damaged: tractors and storm vehicles. No casualties were reported
According to him, in total, over 15 localities in Kharkiv region were hit by enemy artillery and mortar attacks over the last day: Kozacha Lopan, Strilecha, Hatyshche, Dvorichna, Synkivka, Petropavlivka and others.
At about 02:20 in the village of Skrypai, Chuhuiv district, two enemy UAVs of the "Shahed" type hit the territory of a non-operational recreation center. As a result of the hit, 3 one-story houses on the territory of the base were damaged. There was no information on casualties
At 2:15, according to him, there was a bombing attack on the village Velykyi Burluk of Kupyansk district. A private residential building and a car were damaged. No casualties were reported.
At 21.50 the village of Kupyansk-Vuzlovyi of Kupyansk district came under enemy fire. A private house was damaged. There were no casualties, noted Syniehubov.
At 15:00, according to him, the enemy shelled the town of Vovchansk. The hangar and outbuildings were damaged. There was no information on casualties.
14:45 The enemy attacked the village Losivka of Chuhuiv district. According to Sinegubov, the enemy shelling damaged a private house and an outbuilding.
At 14:33, according to him, the village Kurylivka of Kupyansk district came under rocket fire. A private house was burning. There was no information on casualties.
At around 16:00, two men aged 32 and 19 were killed by a mine near the village of Velyki Prokhody in Kharkiv district. Both were residents of the village of Slatyne
"Ukrainian defenders repelled five enemy attacks in the vicinity of Synkivka and Tabayivka over the last day," noted Syniehubov.
