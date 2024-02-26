$41.340.03
In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert
Exclusive
01:24 PM • 44687 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
01:12 PM • 176693 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

April 4, 10:10 AM • 103442 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 353801 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 287286 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 208616 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 241915 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 254104 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 160264 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 372726 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

Two hangars with grain hit by Russian missile strikes in Kharkiv region at night, Shaheds hit recreation center - RMA

Kyiv • UNN

 • 39502 views

Two civilian grain storage facilities in the village of Pisochyn, Kharkiv region, were hit by Russian S-300 missiles at night.

Two hangars with grain hit by Russian missile strikes in Kharkiv region at night, Shaheds hit recreation center - RMA

Two civilian grain sheds were hit by Russian S-300 missile strikes on Pisochyn in Kharkiv region on the night of February 26. Also during the night, two enemy Shahed drones targeted the territory of a defunct recreation center. Two civilians were killed as a result of a mine explosion. This was reported by the head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration, Oleh Syniehubov, UNN reports.

Around 23:00, the occupiers launched two missile strikes from S-300 missile systems at the village of Pisochyn. Two civilian hangars with grain were hit. The company's equipment was damaged: tractors and storm vehicles. No casualties were reported

- Syniehubov wrote on social media.

According to him, in total, over 15 localities in Kharkiv region were hit by enemy artillery and mortar attacks over the last day: Kozacha Lopan, Strilecha, Hatyshche, Dvorichna, Synkivka, Petropavlivka and others.

At about 02:20 in the village of Skrypai, Chuhuiv district, two enemy UAVs of the "Shahed" type hit the territory of a non-operational recreation center. As a result of the hit, 3 one-story houses on the territory of the base were damaged. There was no information on casualties

- he said.

At 2:15, according to him, there was a bombing attack on the village Velykyi Burluk of Kupyansk district. A private residential building and a car were damaged. No casualties were reported.

At 21.50 the village of Kupyansk-Vuzlovyi of Kupyansk district came under enemy fire. A private house was damaged. There were no casualties, noted Syniehubov.

At 15:00, according to him, the enemy shelled the town of Vovchansk. The hangar and outbuildings were damaged. There was no information on casualties.

14:45 The enemy attacked the village Losivka of Chuhuiv district. According to Sinegubov, the enemy shelling damaged a private house and an outbuilding.

At 14:33, according to him, the village Kurylivka of Kupyansk district came under rocket fire. A private house was burning. There was no information on casualties.

At around 16:00, two men aged 32 and 19 were killed by a mine near the village of Velyki Prokhody in Kharkiv district. Both were residents of the village of Slatyne

- he said.

"Ukrainian defenders repelled five enemy attacks in the vicinity of Synkivka and Tabayivka over the last day," noted Syniehubov.

Ukrainian air defense forces shot down 9 out of 14 "Shaheeds" and three missiles at night26.02.24, 07:53 • 35614 views

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

War
Kurylivka, Dnipropetrovsk Oblast
Shahed-136
Kozacha Lopan
Chuhuiv
S-300 missile system
Unmanned aerial vehicle
Kupyansk
Kharkiv
