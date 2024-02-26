Two hangars with grain hit by Russian missile strikes in Kharkiv region at night, Shaheds hit recreation center - RMA

Two civilian grain sheds were hit by Russian S-300 missile strikes on Pisochyn in Kharkiv region on the night of February 26. Also during the night, two enemy Shahed drones targeted the territory of a defunct recreation center. Two civilians were killed as a result of a mine explosion. This was reported by the head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration, Oleh Syniehubov, UNN reports.

Around 23:00, the occupiers launched two missile strikes from S-300 missile systems at the village of Pisochyn. Two civilian hangars with grain were hit. The company's equipment was damaged: tractors and storm vehicles. No casualties were reported - Syniehubov wrote on social media.

According to him, in total, over 15 localities in Kharkiv region were hit by enemy artillery and mortar attacks over the last day: Kozacha Lopan, Strilecha, Hatyshche, Dvorichna, Synkivka, Petropavlivka and others.

At about 02:20 in the village of Skrypai, Chuhuiv district, two enemy UAVs of the "Shahed" type hit the territory of a non-operational recreation center. As a result of the hit, 3 one-story houses on the territory of the base were damaged. There was no information on casualties - he said.

At 2:15, according to him, there was a bombing attack on the village Velykyi Burluk of Kupyansk district. A private residential building and a car were damaged. No casualties were reported.

At 21.50 the village of Kupyansk-Vuzlovyi of Kupyansk district came under enemy fire. A private house was damaged. There were no casualties, noted Syniehubov.

At 15:00, according to him, the enemy shelled the town of Vovchansk. The hangar and outbuildings were damaged. There was no information on casualties.

14:45 The enemy attacked the village Losivka of Chuhuiv district. According to Sinegubov, the enemy shelling damaged a private house and an outbuilding.

At 14:33, according to him, the village Kurylivka of Kupyansk district came under rocket fire. A private house was burning. There was no information on casualties.

At around 16:00, two men aged 32 and 19 were killed by a mine near the village of Velyki Prokhody in Kharkiv district. Both were residents of the village of Slatyne - he said.

"Ukrainian defenders repelled five enemy attacks in the vicinity of Synkivka and Tabayivka over the last day," noted Syniehubov.

Ukrainian air defense forces shot down 9 out of 14 "Shaheeds" and three missiles at night