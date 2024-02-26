Ukrainian air defense forces shot down 9 out of 14 "Shaheeds" and three missiles at night

Ukrainian air defense shot down 9 Russian attack drones and three X-59 missiles in Kharkiv and Dnipro regions overnight, the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported, UNN reports.

Details

It is noted that on the night of February 26, the occupiers attacked:

Iskander-M ballistic missile (Crimea),

two S-300 air defense systems (Belgorod region),

three X-59 guided missiles,

anti-radar - X-31P (TOT of Zaporizhzhia region),

14 attack drones of the "Shahed" type (Kursk region).

As a result of combat operations, air defense destroyed three X-59 guided missiles and 9 "Shahed" in Kharkiv and Dnipro regions. the report says

Anti-aircraft missile units, mobile fire groups, and electronic warfare equipment of the Ukrainian Defense Forces were involved in repelling the air attack.

