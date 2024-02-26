Aviation of the Defense Forces carried out 9 strikes against the enemy over the last day - General Staff
Kyiv • UNN
The General Staff reported that over the past 24 hours, Ukrainian aviation conducted 9 strikes on Russian troops, destroying 3 missiles, 9 drones, and hit 7 personnel locations and 2 anti-aircraft installations.
During the day, the aviation of the Defense Forces struck 7 areas of concentration of personnel and 2 enemy anti-aircraft missile systems. This was reported by the General Staff in the morning report, UNN reports.
Details
Also, our defenders destroyed 3 missiles and 9 Shahed UAVs.
The missile troops hit 3 enemy artillery positions.
