In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert
In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

Ukrainian Air Force shoots down 16 unmanned aerial vehicles during night attack

Kyiv • UNN

 50871 views

Ukrainian air defense destroyed 16 russian Shahed attack drones out of 18 that were launched at night in different regions.

Ukrainian Air Force shoots down 16 unmanned aerial vehicles during night attack

Last night, air defense destroyed 16 russian UAVs. This is reported by the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, UNN reports.

Details

On the night of February 25, 2024, russia launched an attack using 18 Shahed unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs).

As a result of active countermeasures by Ukrainian forces, 16 Shahed UAVs were destroyed in Poltava, Kyiv, Khmelnytskyi, Mykolaiv, Kirovohrad, Dnipro, Zaporizhzhia, and Kherson regions.

Over the past day, russia launched 9 missile attacks, 77 air attacks, 119 volleyball attacks25.02.24, 07:36 • 61920 views

Julia Kotwicka

Julia Kotwicka

War
Dnipro
Ukrainian Air Force
Armed Forces of Ukraine
Shahed-136
Poltava
Kropyvnytskyi
Khmelnytsky
Zaporizhzhia
Mykolaiv
Kherson
Kyiv
