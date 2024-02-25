Ukrainian Air Force shoots down 16 unmanned aerial vehicles during night attack
Kyiv • UNN
Ukrainian air defense destroyed 16 russian Shahed attack drones out of 18 that were launched at night in different regions.
Last night, air defense destroyed 16 russian UAVs. This is reported by the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, UNN reports.
Details
On the night of February 25, 2024, russia launched an attack using 18 Shahed unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs).
As a result of active countermeasures by Ukrainian forces, 16 Shahed UAVs were destroyed in Poltava, Kyiv, Khmelnytskyi, Mykolaiv, Kirovohrad, Dnipro, Zaporizhzhia, and Kherson regions.
