Ukrainian Air Force shoots down 16 unmanned aerial vehicles during night attack

Last night, air defense destroyed 16 russian UAVs. This is reported by the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, UNN reports.

Details

On the night of February 25, 2024, russia launched an attack using 18 Shahed unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs).

As a result of active countermeasures by Ukrainian forces, 16 Shahed UAVs were destroyed in Poltava, Kyiv, Khmelnytskyi, Mykolaiv, Kirovohrad, Dnipro, Zaporizhzhia, and Kherson regions.

Over the past day, russia launched 9 missile attacks, 77 air attacks, 119 volleyball attacks