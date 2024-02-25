Over the past day, russia launched 9 missile attacks, 77 air attacks, 119 volleyball attacks

$41.340.03
45.851.22
ukenru
In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert
Exclusive
01:24 PM • 38594 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
01:12 PM • 148593 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

April 4, 10:10 AM • 89444 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 319956 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 264496 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 201145 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 237098 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 252958 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 159071 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 372448 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

+15°
1.9m/s
47%
Popular news

F-16s for Ukraine: US General announces new fighter jet deliveries

April 4, 08:18 AM • 129822 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

April 4, 09:06 AM • 97956 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

April 4, 09:23 AM • 91187 views

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

April 4, 10:29 AM • 33702 views

Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

02:15 PM • 76548 views
Publications

Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

02:15 PM • 76575 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure
Exclusive

01:12 PM • 148611 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

April 4, 06:27 AM • 319982 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 227929 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 4, 05:56 AM • 264511 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Donald Trump

Marco Rubio

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Mark Rutte

Denis Shmyhal

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

China

France

United Kingdom

Advertisement
UNN Lite

Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

01:48 PM • 26185 views

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

April 4, 10:29 AM • 33708 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

April 4, 10:08 AM • 33287 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

April 4, 09:23 AM • 91210 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

April 4, 09:06 AM • 97974 views
Actual

Fox News

Telegram

The New York Times

P-800 Oniks

Leopard 2

Over the past day, russia launched 9 missile attacks, 77 air attacks, 119 volleyball attacks

Kyiv • UNN

 • 61920 views

Over the day, 84 combat engagements took place: russia launched 9 missile strikes, 77 air strikes and 119 missile strikes from multiple launch rocket systems, according to a report by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Over the past day, russia launched 9 missile attacks, 77 air attacks, 119 volleyball attacks

Over the past day, 84 combat engagements took place. russia launched 9 missile and 77 air strikes. There were 119 attacks from multiple launch rocket systems.

This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, UNN reports.

Details

Over the course of the day, 84 combat engagements took place, as a result of which the russians launched 9 missile and 77 air strikes, and fired 119 multiple launch rocket systems at Ukrainian troop positions and localities.

Information on the russian attack using Shahed-136/131 drones is being clarified.

Air strikes were recorded in a number of settlements in different regions, including Ivanivka, Nadiya, Zarichne, Bohdanivka, New York, Diliyivka, Oleksandropil, Novoselivka Persha, Berdychi, Semenivka, Novobakhmutivka, Orlivka, Paraskoviivka, Novomykhailivka, Urozhayne, Staromayorske, Mala Tokmachka, Robotyne, Novodanylivka.

Artillery shelling covered more than 120 settlements from Chernihiv to Mykolaiv regions.

Volyn and Polissya directions: no significant changes.

Siverskyi and Slobozhanskyi directions: russians maintain military presence in the border areas.

Kupyansk sector: no enemy attacks were registered.

Liman direction: 3 enemy attacks were repelled in the area of Terny (Donetsk region).

Bakhmut sector: 13 enemy attacks were repelled in the areas of Ivanivske, Klishchiyivka and Andriivka (Donetsk region).

Avdiivka sector: 14 enemy attacks were repelled in the areas of Lastochkine, Severne, Pervomaiske and Nevelske (Donetsk region).

Mariinka sector: the enemy tried to break through the defense 39 times.

Novopavlivka sector: 1 enemy attack was repelled in the area of the settlement south of Zolota Niva (Donetsk region).

Zaporizhzhia sector: 5 russian attacks were repelled near Robotyne (Zaporizhzhia region).

Kherson sector: the enemy made 2 unsuccessful assaults on positions on the left bank of the Dnipro.

Add

The aviation of the Defense Forces carried out strikes in 13 areas where enemy personnel were concentrated. Two X-31 missiles and 4 reconnaissance UAVs were destroyed. The enemy also inflicted damage to: 1 radar station and 2 areas where enemy personnel were concentrated.

Over the past day, russia launched 10 missile strikes, 93 air attacks, and 141 salvo attacks24.02.24, 07:54 • 38632 views

Julia Kotwicka

Julia Kotwicka

War
Dnipro
Mala Tokmachka
Donets
Avdiivka
Armed Forces of Ukraine
Thorns
Orlovka
Staromayorskoye
Bakhmut
Donetsk
Chernihiv
Zaporizhzhia
Mykolaiv
Kherson
Kupyansk
Brent
$65.54
Bitcoin
$83,371.40
S&P 500
$5,137.59
Tesla
$241.63
Газ TTF
$36.23
Золото
$3,050.00
Ethereum
$1,797.87