Over the past day, russia launched 9 missile attacks, 77 air attacks, 119 volleyball attacks

Over the past day, 84 combat engagements took place. russia launched 9 missile and 77 air strikes. There were 119 attacks from multiple launch rocket systems.

This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, UNN reports.

Details

Over the course of the day, 84 combat engagements took place, as a result of which the russians launched 9 missile and 77 air strikes, and fired 119 multiple launch rocket systems at Ukrainian troop positions and localities.

Information on the russian attack using Shahed-136/131 drones is being clarified.

Air strikes were recorded in a number of settlements in different regions, including Ivanivka, Nadiya, Zarichne, Bohdanivka, New York, Diliyivka, Oleksandropil, Novoselivka Persha, Berdychi, Semenivka, Novobakhmutivka, Orlivka, Paraskoviivka, Novomykhailivka, Urozhayne, Staromayorske, Mala Tokmachka, Robotyne, Novodanylivka.

Artillery shelling covered more than 120 settlements from Chernihiv to Mykolaiv regions.

Volyn and Polissya directions: no significant changes.

Siverskyi and Slobozhanskyi directions: russians maintain military presence in the border areas.

Kupyansk sector: no enemy attacks were registered.

Liman direction: 3 enemy attacks were repelled in the area of Terny (Donetsk region).

Bakhmut sector: 13 enemy attacks were repelled in the areas of Ivanivske, Klishchiyivka and Andriivka (Donetsk region).

Avdiivka sector: 14 enemy attacks were repelled in the areas of Lastochkine, Severne, Pervomaiske and Nevelske (Donetsk region).

Mariinka sector: the enemy tried to break through the defense 39 times.

Novopavlivka sector: 1 enemy attack was repelled in the area of the settlement south of Zolota Niva (Donetsk region).

Zaporizhzhia sector: 5 russian attacks were repelled near Robotyne (Zaporizhzhia region).

Kherson sector: the enemy made 2 unsuccessful assaults on positions on the left bank of the Dnipro.

Add

The aviation of the Defense Forces carried out strikes in 13 areas where enemy personnel were concentrated. Two X-31 missiles and 4 reconnaissance UAVs were destroyed. The enemy also inflicted damage to: 1 radar station and 2 areas where enemy personnel were concentrated.

Over the past day, russia launched 10 missile strikes, 93 air attacks, and 141 salvo attacks