Russian strike on farm in Kharkiv region: two workers killed, two more wounded

Two farm workers were killed and two others wounded in an early morning enemy attack on an agricultural enterprise in the village of Kurylivka in Kharkiv region. Such updated data were released by the head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration, Oleh Syniehubov, and the Kharkiv Regional Prosecutor's Office on Tuesday, UNN reports.

According to the updated data, today, at 7:30 a.m., two civilian men died as a result of hostile shelling of an agricultural enterprise in the village of Kurylivka, Kupyansk district. Another civilian man aged 36 and a woman sustained explosive injuries, their condition is assessed as moderate - Prokudin wrote on social media.

According to the Kharkiv regional prosecutor's office, "two men died on the spot. [A 36-year-old man and a woman were injured. All the victims are farm workers.

According to the investigation, the Russian military shelled a farm in the village of Kurylivka, Kupiansk district on February 13 at about 7:30 a.m. with artillery.

Recall

Earlier, one worker was reported dead due to hostile shelling of the farm in Kurylivka.