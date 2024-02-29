Families with children are forcibly evacuated from 18 villages of Velykoburlutska and Vilkhuvatska communities in Kharkiv region

Families with children living in the danger zone are going to be forcibly evacuated in Kharkiv region. We are talking about 18 villages in the Velykoburlutska and Vilkhuvatska communities. This was announced in a video message by the head of the Kharkiv Regional State Administration Oleh Syniehubov, UNN reports .

In the near future, we will raise the issue of the forced evacuation of families with children from 18 villages of the Velykoburlutsk and Vilkhuvata communities at the Regional Defense Council. Families with 161 children live there now. Every day they risk their lives, because the Russians use the entire arsenal of weapons: artillery, UAVs, mortars, and aircraft. - Sinegubov said.

Details

The head of the Regional Military Administration noted that a total of 1,082 children live in 57 settlements of the Velykoburlutska, Vilkhuvatska, Kindrashivska, and Kurylivska communities. It is for the families of these children that the Regional Defense Council has planned mandatory evacuation measures.

Syniehubov also said that the relevant letters for such events have already been received from the Kupyansk District Administration.

We are helping to evacuate. Almost 20 volunteer organizations of the regional coordination center are involved. ," noted Sinegubov.

The head of the regional military administration insists that children's lives and health are the most important. And officials are constantly working to protect citizens.

According to the data of the UMA, 28329 residents of Kharkiv region have moved to safer conditions, including 869 children. Specifically, since the beginning of this year, 1,500 people have moved, including 140 children.

The UWA, volunteers, and international organizations provide assistance, support, housing for the first time, and more.