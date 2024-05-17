russian disinformation claims that Ukrainian troops are seizing kindergartens and hospitals in Kharkiv region

Pro-russian publics on social media are spreading disinformation that the Ukrainian Armed Forces are allegedly seizing kindergartens and hospitals in Kharkiv region. This is reported by the Center for Strategic Communications and Information Security SPRAVDI, UNN reports.

Details

Pro-russian social media groups are spreading false information. According to them, the Armed Forces of Ukraine are seizing kindergartens and hospitals, and Kharkiv itself is going to be submerged. However, this information is not true.

The Ukrainian Defense Forces comply with international law and do not use the facilities for military purposes. russian propaganda is spreading such fakes on the eve of planning another massive attack by russians against civilian targets in Ukraine.

In addition, this is not the first time that russian collaborators have spread lies about the Ukrainian military blowing up the dam and flooding Kharkiv. Presumably, this fake news was also launched as an information preparation for another russian crime.

