Situation at the front remains under control of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, but 5 combat engagements are still ongoing - General Staff

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

German President criticizes Trump's behavior during meeting with Zelenskyy

German President criticizes Trump's behavior during meeting with Zelenskyy

March 1, 03:13 PM
"This is a new president, and we are committed to a new approach." Walz on changing US policy toward Ukraine

“This is a new president, and we are committed to a new approach.” Walz on changing US policy toward Ukraine

March 1, 04:25 PM
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM
Zelenskyy should return to the negotiating table with Trump - Duda

Zelenskyy should return to the negotiating table with Trump - Duda

March 1, 05:07 PM
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 250487 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 225987 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM
UNN Lite
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 81142 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 58159 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 64067 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM
Situation at the front remains under control of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, but 5 combat engagements are still ongoing - General Staff

Situation at the front remains under control of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, but 5 combat engagements are still ongoing - General Staff

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 31712 views

Since the beginning of the day, 114 combat engagements took place, 5 of them are ongoing. The situation remains under the control of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, despite intense enemy shelling in many areas.

There have been 114 combat engagements since the beginning of the day, five of which are ongoing. Enemy attacks were repelled in various directions. The situation remains under the control of Ukrainian troops. This is reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, UNN reports.

Details

Since the beginning of the day, 114 combat engagements took place, five of which are ongoing. The occupants launched 4 missile and 70 air strikes, used 431 kamikaze drones and fired almost 2,800 times at Ukrainian troops' positions.

In the Kharkiv sector, 10 combat engagements took place, during which the Ukrainian Armed Forces managed to repel eight attacks in the areas of Lypky, Starytsia and Vovchansk. However, the enemy continues to try to break through the defense of Ukrainian units in the Shebekino-Vovchansk area.

The situation in Vovchansk is under control. In total, 160 occupants and 21 pieces of armor and military equipment were lost in the Kharkiv sector over the last day.

Ukrainian troops managed to repel six enemy attacks in the Kupyansk sector. The battle continues in the Krokhmalne-Berestove area, but the situation is under control.

In the Liman sector, the enemy has already tried to break through the defense 8 times, but without success. In the Siversky sector, four attacks were repelled, and the battle in the Berestove - Vyymka area continues. The situation is under control.

In the Kramatorsk sector, 13 attempts to break through the defense were repelled, and two attacks in the Bakhmut-Klishchiyivka and Opytne-Andriivka directions were also unsuccessful for the occupiers. The situation is under control.

The enemy conducted 35 attacks in the Pokrovsk sector. In some areas, as a result of intense fire and enemy assaults, the Defense Forces regrouped in some areas. Fighting continues in the area of Novooleksandrivka.

In the Kurakhove area, the Ukrainian army also managed to hold the line, preventing the loss of positions during 12 enemy attacks.

The situation in the Vremivsk sector is under control, the enemy failed in 9 attempts to improve its position in the areas of Pivdenna Shakhta No. 1, Urozhayne and Staromayorske. The situation is under control.

In the Prydniprovskyi sector, Ukraine managed to repel nine enemy attacks, preventing the loss of positions in the Oleshkivski Pisky-Krynky area. In general, the situation at the front remains under the control of the Defense Forces, and there have been no significant changes in the situation.

Situation in the frontline is under control, the toughest area is in the Pokrovsk sector - General Staff16.05.24, 20:31 • 60461 view

Julia Kotwicka

Julia Kotwicka

War
ukrainian-ground-forcesUkrainian Ground Forces
pokrovsk-ukrainePokrovsk, Ukraine
donetsDonets
armed-forces-of-ukraineArmed Forces of Ukraine
kurakhoveKurakhovo
bakhmutBakhmut
kramatorskKramatorsk
kupyanskKupyansk
kharkivKharkiv

