There have been 114 combat engagements since the beginning of the day, five of which are ongoing. Enemy attacks were repelled in various directions. The situation remains under the control of Ukrainian troops. This is reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, UNN reports.

Details

Since the beginning of the day, 114 combat engagements took place, five of which are ongoing. The occupants launched 4 missile and 70 air strikes, used 431 kamikaze drones and fired almost 2,800 times at Ukrainian troops' positions.

In the Kharkiv sector, 10 combat engagements took place, during which the Ukrainian Armed Forces managed to repel eight attacks in the areas of Lypky, Starytsia and Vovchansk. However, the enemy continues to try to break through the defense of Ukrainian units in the Shebekino-Vovchansk area.

The situation in Vovchansk is under control. In total, 160 occupants and 21 pieces of armor and military equipment were lost in the Kharkiv sector over the last day.

Ukrainian troops managed to repel six enemy attacks in the Kupyansk sector. The battle continues in the Krokhmalne-Berestove area, but the situation is under control.

In the Liman sector, the enemy has already tried to break through the defense 8 times, but without success. In the Siversky sector, four attacks were repelled, and the battle in the Berestove - Vyymka area continues. The situation is under control.

In the Kramatorsk sector, 13 attempts to break through the defense were repelled, and two attacks in the Bakhmut-Klishchiyivka and Opytne-Andriivka directions were also unsuccessful for the occupiers. The situation is under control.

The enemy conducted 35 attacks in the Pokrovsk sector. In some areas, as a result of intense fire and enemy assaults, the Defense Forces regrouped in some areas. Fighting continues in the area of Novooleksandrivka.

In the Kurakhove area, the Ukrainian army also managed to hold the line, preventing the loss of positions during 12 enemy attacks.

The situation in the Vremivsk sector is under control, the enemy failed in 9 attempts to improve its position in the areas of Pivdenna Shakhta No. 1, Urozhayne and Staromayorske. The situation is under control.

In the Prydniprovskyi sector, Ukraine managed to repel nine enemy attacks, preventing the loss of positions in the Oleshkivski Pisky-Krynky area. In general, the situation at the front remains under the control of the Defense Forces, and there have been no significant changes in the situation.

