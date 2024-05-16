Situation in the frontline is under control, the toughest area is in the Pokrovsk sector - General Staff

ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 81179 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 107345 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 150202 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 154242 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 250490 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 174184 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 165439 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148342 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 225989 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 113062 views

German President criticizes Trump's behavior during meeting with Zelenskyy

March 1, 03:13 PM • 39776 views
“This is a new president, and we are committed to a new approach.” Walz on changing US policy toward Ukraine

March 1, 04:25 PM • 31701 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 64099 views
Zelenskyy should return to the negotiating table with Trump - Duda

March 1, 05:07 PM • 32255 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 58202 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 250490 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 225989 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 212042 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 237785 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 224587 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 81160 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 58182 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 64085 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 112937 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 113836 views
Situation in the frontline is under control, the toughest area is in the Pokrovsk sector - General Staff

Situation in the frontline is under control, the toughest area is in the Pokrovsk sector - General Staff

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 60459 views

Over the past day, 87 combat engagements took place on the frontline, with Russian troops using their superiority in manpower and equipment to increase pressure on Ukrainian positions, but Ukrainian defenders repel attacks and inflict maximum losses on the enemy.

During the current day, May 16, 87 combat engagements took place on the frontline. Russian troops are using their superiority in manpower and equipment to increase pressure on the positions of the Defense Forces. This is stated in the evening report of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, UNN reports .

Details

The situation at the front is difficult but under control. Ukrainian defenders repel occupants' attacks, inflict maximum losses on the enemy

- the General Staff emphasized. 

In the Kharkiv sector, the number of hostile attacks increased to 10. Most of the fighting is taking place in the vicinity of Liptsy and Vovchansk. Despite the losses of personnel and military equipment, the enemy, with the support of aviation, is trying to put pressure on our defense.

The occupants launched 32 air strikes using 38 combat aircraft, and made 181 artillery attacks. The units of the Defense Forces are holding the line and preventing the invaders from advancing into the depths of our territory. 

Zelenskyy: Vovchansk direction has gained confidence, but there are threats16.05.24, 20:14 • 41743 views

In the Kupyansk sector, Russian occupation forces continue to attack in the areas of Synkivka, Ivanivka and Berestove. Another combat engagement took place near Myasozharivka.

In the Liman direction, the occupiers tried to break through the defense of our defenders eight times. 

In the Northern sector, Russian occupants conducted an air strike near Spirne.

In the Pokrovsk sector the situation remains the hottest at the moment. The number of combat engagements increased to 35. At the same time, Ukrainian soldiers continue to inflict losses in manpower and equipment on the occupation forces and deter the enemy with their decisive actions.

In the Kurakhove sector, Ukrainian Armed Forces successfully repelled 12 enemy attacks. The occupants are concentrating their efforts in the areas of Heorhiivka, Novomykhailivka and Krasnohorivka. Yelizavetivka came under attack from enemy aircraft.

In the Vremivsk sector, the enemy has increased the number of combat engagements to eight since the beginning of the day. In particular, fighting took place near Staromayorsk, Mykilske and Urozhayne.  

In the northern part of Vovchansk, Russian troops take civilians prisoner, first executions are reported - Interior Ministry16.05.24, 13:00 • 31649 views

In the Prydniprovsky sector, the aggressor also attacked Ukrainian troops eight times near Krynky today. The attacks were unsuccessful, and information on occupants' losses is being clarified.

There were no significant changes in the situation in the Kramatorsk, Toretsk, Huliaypillia and Orikhivsk sectors. 

During the day, the aviation and missile forces of the Defense Forces struck 12 areas of concentration of personnel, two command posts, two artillery units, and a UAV control center of the Russian occupiers

- the General Staff summarizes. 

Recall

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy warned that Russia is trying to expand the warunder the guise of claims of peace. 

Volodymyr Omelchenko

War

