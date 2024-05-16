Zelenskyy: Vovchansk direction has gained confidence, but there are threats

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that he managed to add confidence to the direction of Vovchansk, but there are still threats, UNN reports.

Now, thanks to our forces and our measures, we have managed to give confidence to the direction of Vovchansk. But Russian shelling does not stop, there are threats. Today, in particular, the head of the administration of Vovchansk was wounded - Zelensky said during his evening address.

According to him, Ukrainian counterattacks are ongoing - they are also taking place in other areas in the Kharkiv region.

"And our results in repelling the assaults, in destroying the occupier should be better," he summarized.

