Kharkiv region: report on the condition of victims of Russian cluster munitions attack, including the head of Vovchansk CMA

Six men, including a doctor-intern, an anesthesiologist, drivers, a civilian man and the head of the Vovchansk CMA, received explosive wounds of varying severity as a result of hostile shelling with cluster munitions of the village of Buhaivka, Kharkiv region, the head of the Kharkiv RMA, Oleg Syniehubov, updated the data on the injured, UNN reports.

Details

"Updated data on the victims of the enemy shelling of Buhaivka village. Among the injured are 6 men aged 28 to 50," Sinegubov wrote in Telegram and listed them:

A 28-year-old intern at Bugayev Hospital is in serious condition.

A 43-year-old anesthesiologist in fair condition.

Two drivers of 39 and 50 years old in average condition.

48-year-old civilian man - average.

The head of the Vovchansk CMA is in fair condition.

"All men have explosive wounds of varying degrees. They are hospitalized," said the RMA head.

Kharkiv region: number of casualties increased due to enemy shelling with cluster munitions