Kharkiv region: number of casualties increased due to enemy shelling with cluster munitions

Six wounded people have been reported as a result of an enemy attack on a village in the border community of Vovchansk, Kharkiv region. Among the victims is the head of the Vovchansk city military administration. UNN reports this with reference to the Kharkiv Regional Prosecutor's Office.

According to the investigation, on May 16, at approximately 14:20, Russian troops shelled a village in the border community of Vovchansk. Six men were injured - the prosecutor's office said in a statement.

Among the victims are a 48-year-old resident, two doctors, two hospital drivers, and the head of the Vovchansk city military administration.

According to the prosecutor's office, the occupiers had fired with cluster munitions.

Under the procedural supervision of the Chuhuiv District Prosecutor's Office of Kharkiv Region, a pre-trial investigation was initiated into the violation of the laws and customs of war (Part 1 Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

Earlier, 5 people were reported injured in the Russian attack on Kharkiv region .