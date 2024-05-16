Kharkiv region: number of casualties increased due to enemy shelling with cluster munitions

ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
06:49 PM • 74327 views

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 105744 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 148692 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 152865 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 249434 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 173892 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 165180 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148292 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 225394 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 113041 views

Popular news
The first British tourists allowed to visit North Korea after a 5-year break told about their impressions

March 1, 01:18 PM • 44581 views
Weather in Ukraine: where to expect sleet and above-zero temperatures on March 2

March 1, 02:42 PM • 39513 views
German President criticizes Trump's behavior during meeting with Zelenskyy

March 1, 03:13 PM • 33429 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 57847 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

05:32 PM • 51863 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 249434 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 225394 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 211559 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 237330 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 224175 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

06:49 PM • 74332 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

05:32 PM • 51863 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 57847 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 112706 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 113615 views
Kharkiv region: number of casualties increased due to enemy shelling with cluster munitions

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 25549 views

Six people, including the head of the Vovchansk city military administration, were wounded as a result of Russian cluster shelling of the village in Kharkiv region.

Six wounded people have been reported as a result of an enemy attack on a village in the border community of Vovchansk, Kharkiv region. Among the victims is the head of the Vovchansk city military administration. UNN reports this with reference to the Kharkiv Regional Prosecutor's Office. 

According to the investigation, on May 16, at approximately 14:20, Russian troops shelled a village in the border community of Vovchansk. Six men were injured

- the prosecutor's office said in a statement.

Among the victims are  a 48-year-old resident, two doctors, two hospital drivers, and the head of the Vovchansk city military administration. 

According to the prosecutor's office, the occupiers had fired with cluster munitions. 

Under the procedural supervision of the Chuhuiv District Prosecutor's Office of Kharkiv Region, a pre-trial investigation was initiated into the violation of the laws and customs of war (Part 1 Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

Earlier, 5 people were reported injured in the Russian attack on Kharkiv region

Tatiana Kraevskaya

