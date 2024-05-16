Occupants are trying to storm the Defense Forces near Vovchansk - General Staff

Russian occupants are trying to storm Ukrainian troops near Vovchansk. With the support of aviation, they are attacking near the village of Liptsy in the Kharkiv region. UNN reports this with reference to the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Thus, the General Staff published information as of 16:30.

It is reported that Russian terrorists have once again conducted a treacherous missile attack on the civilian infrastructure of the city of Myrhorod.

As of today, the number of hostilities has increased to 79.

Ukrainian troops continue to resist the enemy invasion in the Kharkiv region, where, since the beginning of the day, Russian occupiers have attacked our positions five times. In particular, the enemy is trying to storm our troops near the town of Vovchansk. With the support of aviation, they are attacking near the village of Liptsi. Vesele and Udy were also attacked by enemy aircraft - the statement said.

It is noted that as a result of hostilities in this area, the enemy lost 35 occupants in killed and wounded, Ukrainian soldiers destroyed 14 units of enemy equipment.

Another enemy attack took place in the Kupyansk sector. As of now, a total of four combat engagements have taken place there. In the Liman sector, the occupants slightly increased the intensity of hostilities. The number of attacks increased to five, one of which is still ongoing - the General Staff informs.

Addendum

On Thursday, May 16, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy held a meeting of the Supreme Commander-in-Chief's Staff in Kharkiv to discuss threats at the front in the coming days and weeks and the capabilities of the Defense Forces to counter Russian offensive plans.