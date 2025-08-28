Over the past day, the enemy attacked Dnipropetrovsk region, causing fires and destruction at several enterprises.

$41.400.03
48.270.21
ukenru
04:08 AM • 10916 views
Russia attacked Ukrzaliznytsia rolling stock: a number of trains are running on a changed route
August 27, 05:11 PM • 46445 views
Olha Stefanishyna became the new Ambassador of Ukraine to the USA
Exclusive
August 27, 04:10 PM • 29879 views
Popular Instagram blogger fined UAH 4.8 million for illegal online casino advertising: lawyer commented
Exclusive
August 27, 03:38 PM • 53850 views
"We invite a Russian agent to our home": military observer on the scandalous decision of the State Aviation Service regarding Mi-8 helicopters
August 27, 12:47 PM • 141306 views
Car care in autumn: what you need to know
August 27, 12:29 PM • 84854 views
In Ukraine, men up to and including 22 years old are allowed to travel abroad - government decree
August 27, 12:09 PM • 52488 views
Ukraine prepares for autumn COVID-19 surge: does the Ministry of Health predict a lockdown
August 27, 11:13 AM • 65543 views
In Kharkiv region, Russia has no success in advancing deep into Ukraine - Demchenko
Exclusive
August 27, 11:12 AM • 51753 views
Expert on Magamedrasulov's case: activists' statements cannot be contrasted with the investigation, which is proceeding within the framework of the procedural code
August 27, 07:59 AM • 48378 views
Russia attacked energy infrastructure in six regions overnight - Ministry of Energy
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+16°
1.9m/s
65%
755mm
Popular news
A photo of the Gerbera UAV that fell near residential buildings in Kyiv is circulating online.August 27, 08:53 PM • 34992 views
Germany issued arrest warrants for six Ukrainians in the case of the Nord Stream attackAugust 27, 10:32 PM • 27214 views
Xi Jinping carried out the largest "purge" among PRC generals in half a centuryAugust 27, 11:52 PM • 10784 views
Massive Russian attack on Kyiv: four dead, dozens wounded, including children, numerous fires and destruction12:34 AM • 26160 views
Unknown drones attacked Russian oil refineries: what is knownVideo01:25 AM • 18502 views
Publications
Ukrainian aviation industry: leadership potential, endurance tests, and the search for new support toolsAugust 27, 03:18 PM • 69712 views
Is the right to do business in Ukraine no longer protected? The NBU can destroy any bank without punishmentAugust 27, 03:01 PM • 71141 views
Car care in autumn: what you need to knowAugust 27, 12:47 PM • 141284 views
How to return to work after vacation without stress: 7 proven tipsAugust 27, 07:35 AM • 137561 views
Laws on Defence City sent to the President for signature: will new prospects open up for the Ukrainian defense industry and aviation?
Exclusive
August 26, 05:12 PM • 99614 views
Actual people
Vitali Klitschko
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Xi Jinping
Andriy Pyshnyi
Actual places
Ukraine
State Border of Ukraine
United States
China
Odesa
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Off the coast of Costa Rica, fishermen caught a shark with unique coloringPhotoAugust 27, 03:52 PM • 48938 views
Michael Jackson's eldest son Prince announced his engagement after eight years of relationshipAugust 27, 12:36 PM • 83258 views
Princess Diana's time capsule opened in London: inside was a Kylie Minogue disc and a pocket TVPhotoAugust 27, 09:48 AM • 87141 views
Fans ecstatic about news of Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's engagementAugust 27, 09:12 AM • 85051 views
Bruce Willis's wife spoke about the "hardest decision" she had to make regarding her husbandAugust 27, 08:14 AM • 118382 views
Actual
Kh-47M2 "Kinzhal"
Brent Crude
Tu-95
Kh-101
MiG-31

Over the past day, the enemy attacked Dnipropetrovsk region, causing fires and destruction at several enterprises.

Kyiv • UNN

 • 24 views

Over the past day, the enemy attacked Dnipropetrovsk region, causing fires and destruction at several enterprises. Nikopol, Mezheva, and Petropavlivka districts were affected, with damage recorded to agricultural enterprises, buildings, and vehicles.

Over the past day, the enemy attacked Dnipropetrovsk region, causing fires and destruction at several enterprises.

The invaders targeted Nikopol region, as well as Mezhivska and Petropavlivska communities of Synelnykivshchyna, Dnipropetrovsk region. Rescuers extinguished fires that arose as a result of the Russian Armed Forces' strike.

UNN reports with reference to the page of Serhiy Lysak, head of the Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Military Administration and the State Emergency Service of Ukraine.

Details

Russian military forces attacked two districts of Dnipropetrovsk region.

According to the Oblast Military Administration:

Nikopol district suffered from FPV drones and Grad MLRS.

The district center in Myrivska community was also affected. Serhiy Lysak reported that specialists are assessing the consequences in this territory.

In addition, it was also loud in the Mezhivska and Petropavlivska communities of Synelnykivshchyna, where the Russians directed UAVs.

Several fires occurred. Damage was recorded at two agricultural enterprises. A summer kitchen in a private yard, a building, and 4 cars were also damaged.

According to the State Emergency Service of Ukraine, fires broke out in the Mezhivska and Petropavlivska communities of Synelnykivskyi district, which emergency workers promptly extinguished.

But consequences are also indicated: two agricultural enterprises and vehicles were damaged.

Recall

As a result of the Russian troops' strike, 29 settlements in Vinnytsia Oblast were left without electricity. Residential buildings were damaged, there are no casualties.

Rescuers of the State Emergency Service and Kyiv police are working to eliminate the consequences of another shelling of the capital

The number of victims of the Russian attack on Kyiv increased to 45 people.

Ihor Telezhnikov

SocietyWar in Ukraine
Electricity
Serhiy Lysak
Vinnytsia Oblast
Dnipropetrovsk Oblast
Synelnykove
State Emergency Service of Ukraine
Kyiv