Over the past day, the enemy attacked Dnipropetrovsk region, causing fires and destruction at several enterprises.

The invaders targeted Nikopol region, as well as Mezhivska and Petropavlivska communities of Synelnykivshchyna, Dnipropetrovsk region. Rescuers extinguished fires that arose as a result of the Russian Armed Forces' strike.

UNN reports with reference to the page of Serhiy Lysak, head of the Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Military Administration and the State Emergency Service of Ukraine.

Details

Russian military forces attacked two districts of Dnipropetrovsk region.

According to the Oblast Military Administration:

Nikopol district suffered from FPV drones and Grad MLRS.

The district center in Myrivska community was also affected. Serhiy Lysak reported that specialists are assessing the consequences in this territory.

In addition, it was also loud in the Mezhivska and Petropavlivska communities of Synelnykivshchyna, where the Russians directed UAVs.

Several fires occurred. Damage was recorded at two agricultural enterprises. A summer kitchen in a private yard, a building, and 4 cars were also damaged.

According to the State Emergency Service of Ukraine, fires broke out in the Mezhivska and Petropavlivska communities of Synelnykivskyi district, which emergency workers promptly extinguished.

But consequences are also indicated: two agricultural enterprises and vehicles were damaged.

Recall

As a result of the Russian troops' strike, 29 settlements in Vinnytsia Oblast were left without electricity. Residential buildings were damaged, there are no casualties.

Rescuers of the State Emergency Service and Kyiv police are working to eliminate the consequences of another shelling of the capital.

The number of victims of the Russian attack on Kyiv increased to 45 people.