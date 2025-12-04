The settlements of Lyman, Vilcha, Synelnykove, as well as the eastern outskirts, western and southern parts of Vovchansk in Kharkiv Oblast are fully under the control of the Defense Forces. This was reported by Colonel Ivan Kolontai, Deputy Commander of the 16th Army Corps, according to UNN.

Details

As of today, the settlements of Lyman, Vilcha, Synelnykove are fully held under our control by our units. The eastern outskirts, western and southern parts of Vovchansk are fully under our control. All attempts by the enemy to raise their flag in the settlement of Vovchansk end the same way: they are "killed in action" - said Kolontai.

According to him, every day the enemy suffers losses of 10-15 killed and approximately the same number wounded.

Recall

Information about the capture of the settlement of Dobropillia near Huliaipole, Zaporizhzhia Oblast, does not correspond to reality.