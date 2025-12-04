$42.200.13
Low-cost airlines plan return to Ukraine: FT learned when
Exclusive
12:12 PM • 10196 views
Winter skincare: dermatologist's tips to protect your face from dryness and irritation
12:01 PM • 6798 views
The Armed Forces of Ukraine are holding back the Russians in Pokrovsk and Myrnohrad, preventing them from advancing - Syrskyi
Exclusive
11:24 AM • 9776 views
A popular medicine from the German manufacturer Heel is returning to Ukrainian pharmacies
09:37 AM • 11328 views
US peace plan talks are being held in parallel on four separate elements - NYT
December 3, 11:09 PM • 22742 views
Witkoff and Kushner to meet Umerov on December 4 - AP
December 3, 09:56 PM • 38688 views
"I don't know what the Kremlin will do": Trump commented on the meeting of American negotiators with Putin
Exclusive
December 3, 04:02 PM • 34989 views
This is no longer a blind "kamikaze", but a platform that can be brought to the target in real time: expert on the modernization of "Shaheds"Video
Exclusive
December 3, 03:15 PM • 45061 views
Rada adopted the state budget for 2026: what it means for the economy and exchange rates
December 3, 01:24 PM • 57323 views
EU proposes to cover two-thirds of Ukraine's financing needs for two years - €90 billion: von der Leyen explained two options for a solution
The eastern and western outskirts, as well as the southern part of Vovchansk, are completely under the control of the Defense Forces - 16th Army Corps

Kyiv • UNN

 • 150 views

The Defense Forces of Ukraine fully control Lyman, Vilcha, Synelnykove, and the eastern, western, and southern parts of Vovchansk in the Kharkiv region. The enemy suffers daily losses of 10-15 killed and as many wounded.

The eastern and western outskirts, as well as the southern part of Vovchansk, are completely under the control of the Defense Forces - 16th Army Corps

The settlements of Lyman, Vilcha, Synelnykove, as well as the eastern outskirts, western and southern parts of Vovchansk in Kharkiv Oblast are fully under the control of the Defense Forces. This was reported by Colonel Ivan Kolontai, Deputy Commander of the 16th Army Corps, according to UNN.

Details

As of today, the settlements of Lyman, Vilcha, Synelnykove are fully held under our control by our units. The eastern outskirts, western and southern parts of Vovchansk are fully under our control. All attempts by the enemy to raise their flag in the settlement of Vovchansk end the same way: they are "killed in action"

- said Kolontai.

According to him, every day the enemy suffers losses of 10-15 killed and approximately the same number wounded.

Recall

Information about the capture of the settlement of Dobropillia near Huliaipole, Zaporizhzhia Oblast, does not correspond to reality.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

War in Ukraine
Village
Russian propaganda
Martial law
War in Ukraine
Skirmishes
Vovchansk
Kharkiv Oblast
Zaporizhzhia Oblast
Synelnykove
Gulyaypole