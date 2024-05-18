ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
In Dnipropetrovs'k region, a civilian man with a knife attacked a sergeant of the TCC

In Dnipropetrovs'k region, a civilian man with a knife attacked a sergeant of the TCC

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 30987 views

A man armed with a knife attacked a TCC serviceman who was conducting a military alert in the town of Synelnykove as part of a group. As a result of the attack, the serviceman sustained a knife wound to his arm, and the attacker was detained by the police.

On May 18, a civilian armed with a knife attacked a sergeant of the Armed Forces of Ukraine who was conducting activities to notify people liable for military service as part of a group of military training center employees in the city of Synelnykove in Dnipropetrovs'k region. This was reported by the Land Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, reports UNN.

Details

It is noted that as a result of the attack, the serviceman sustained a stab wound to his arm. He was provided with all necessary medical care.

The attacker was detained by police. Criminal proceedings have been opened over obstruction of the lawful activities of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and other military formations, as well as over attempted murder.

The Land Forces reminded that officials of the TCC and JVs who participate in or organize the notification of persons liable for military service are, in accordance with the law, a special entity performing official duties during the legal regime of martial law.

Therefore, insults, resistance or obstruction of their activities will have consequences, and violators will bear administrative or criminal responsibility

- the statement added.

The command emphasized that the personnel of the TCC and JV, including the guard companies, are mostly servicemen who lost their health in the war and were recognized as unfit to serve in combat units.

"We especially draw the attention of Ukrainian society to the fact that this unacceptable incident occurred against the backdrop of a shameful information campaign aimed at discrediting the military personnel of the territorial recruitment and social support centers and the Ukrainian Defense Forces... One of the consequences is that Ukrainian soldiers who risked their lives at the front, received  injuries and contusions, are risking their lives again, but in the rear, while performing their official duties," the Land Forces noted.

Recall

The Ministry of Defense has started testing an electronic queue system for territorial recruitment centers and unified recruitment offices in 19 centers in several cities, which allows pre-registration and receipt of a scheduled date and time of visit.

Anastasia Ryabokon

Anastasia Ryabokon

Crimes and emergencies
synelnykoveSynelnykove
armed-forces-of-ukraineArmed Forces of Ukraine
ukraineUkraine

