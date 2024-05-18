In Dnipropetrovs'k region, a civilian man with a knife attacked a sergeant of the TCC

On May 18, a civilian armed with a knife attacked a sergeant of the Armed Forces of Ukraine who was conducting activities to notify people liable for military service as part of a group of military training center employees in the city of Synelnykove in Dnipropetrovs'k region. This was reported by the Land Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, reports UNN.

Details

It is noted that as a result of the attack, the serviceman sustained a stab wound to his arm. He was provided with all necessary medical care.

The attacker was detained by police. Criminal proceedings have been opened over obstruction of the lawful activities of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and other military formations, as well as over attempted murder.

The Land Forces reminded that officials of the TCC and JVs who participate in or organize the notification of persons liable for military service are, in accordance with the law, a special entity performing official duties during the legal regime of martial law.

Therefore, insults, resistance or obstruction of their activities will have consequences, and violators will bear administrative or criminal responsibility - the statement added.

The command emphasized that the personnel of the TCC and JV, including the guard companies, are mostly servicemen who lost their health in the war and were recognized as unfit to serve in combat units.

"We especially draw the attention of Ukrainian society to the fact that this unacceptable incident occurred against the backdrop of a shameful information campaign aimed at discrediting the military personnel of the territorial recruitment and social support centers and the Ukrainian Defense Forces... One of the consequences is that Ukrainian soldiers who risked their lives at the front, received injuries and contusions, are risking their lives again, but in the rear, while performing their official duties," the Land Forces noted.

Recall

The Ministry of Defense has started testing an electronic queue system for territorial recruitment centers and unified recruitment offices in 19 centers in several cities, which allows pre-registration and receipt of a scheduled date and time of visit.

The Law on Strengthening Mobilization Came into Force: Who Can Get a Deferment from Military Service