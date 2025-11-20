$42.090.00
The Armed Forces of Ukraine report 161 combat engagements per day: the hottest spots are in the eastern directions – General Staff

Kyiv • UNN

 • 658 views

Since the beginning of November 20, the Ukrainian Defense Forces have recorded 161 combat engagements. Russian troops have significantly increased the intensity of strikes, using aviation, guided bombs, and thousands of kamikaze drones.

The Armed Forces of Ukraine report 161 combat engagements per day: the hottest spots are in the eastern directions – General Staff

The Ukrainian Defense Forces recorded 161 combat engagements since the beginning of November 20, the General Staff reported. Russian troops significantly increased the intensity of attacks, using aviation, guided bombs, and thousands of kamikaze drones. This is reported by UNN.

Details

According to the staff, the invaders launched 39 air strikes, dropping 82 guided bombs, and also used 2,357 kamikaze drones and carried out 3,008 shellings of the positions of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and settlements.

The hottest situation remains in the eastern directions. In the North-Slobozhansky and Kursk directions, one combat engagement took place, the enemy launched two air strikes and carried out over a hundred shellings. In the South-Slobozhansky direction, the Russians tried to break through the defense six times near Synelnykove, Vovchansk, and in the direction of Kolodyazne.

Almost 900 soldiers and over 40 cruise missiles: the General Staff reported enemy losses for the day20.11.25, 07:26 • 3896 views

In the Kupyansk direction, the enemy made two attempts to advance towards Pishchane. In the Lyman direction, Ukrainian forces repelled ten attacks in the areas of Novoyehorivka, Hrekivka, Shandryholove, Myrny, Kolodyazi, and Novoselivka.

In the Sloviansk direction, the Russians attacked 13 times, battles continue in two locations. In the Kramatorsk direction – six assaults, clashes are also still ongoing.

General Staff confirms strike on Ryazan Oil Refinery and concentration of occupiers in Donetsk region20.11.25, 14:19 • 3450 views

The most intense battles are in the Kostiantynivka and Pokrovsk directions. The first suffered 23 attacks, the second – 56. According to preliminary data, in the Pokrovsk direction, the Armed Forces of Ukraine neutralized 83 occupiers, 59 of them irrevocably, two units of equipment, a UAV control point, and five shelters were destroyed.

In addition, Ukrainian servicemen repelled attacks in the Oleksandrivka direction (16 attacks), Huliaipole direction (10 attacks), Orikhiv direction (2 attacks), and Prydniprovsky direction, where the enemy made one unsuccessful attempt to advance to the Antonivsky bridge.

Kupiansk is under the control of the Defense Forces, Russian statements about the capture of the city are informational provocations - General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine20.11.25, 22:21 • 1112 views

Stepan Haftko

War in Ukraine
Russian propaganda
Technology
Martial law
War in Ukraine
Skirmishes
Vovchansk
Donetsk Oblast
Sloviansk
Synelnykove
Ukraine
Kramatorsk
Kupiansk