General Staff confirms strike on Ryazan Oil Refinery and concentration of occupiers in Donetsk region

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine confirmed the damage to the Ryazan Oil Refinery and other facilities of the Russian aggressor, UNN writes.

On the night of November 20, 2025, in the course of reducing the capabilities of the armed forces of the Russian Federation, units of the Defense Forces of Ukraine launched a repeated fire attack on the Ryazan Oil Refinery in the Ryazan region of the Russian Federation. A hit on the target and a fire in the area of secondary oil processing units were recorded. The extent of the damage is being clarified. - reported the General Staff.

The Ryazan Oil Refinery, with a design capacity of 17.1 million tons of oil per year, is listed as one of the largest oil refineries in the Russian Federation. It produces A-92/95/98/100 gasoline, diesel, TS-1 jet fuel, liquefied gases, and other petroleum products. The plant produces an average of 840 thousand tons of aviation kerosene per year and is involved in supplying the aerospace forces of the Russian occupation army.

In addition, hits on concentrations of manpower in the temporarily occupied territory of Donetsk Oblast were recorded. The losses of the invaders are being clarified. - emphasized the General Staff.

"The Defense Forces continue to take measures to undermine the military-economic potential of the Russian occupiers, the provision of fuel and lubricants and ammunition to the invading army, and to force the Russian Federation to stop armed aggression against Ukraine. To be continued... Glory to Ukraine!" - emphasized the General Staff.

