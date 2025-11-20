At least 10 explosions rocked Russia's Ryazan: a possible attack on an oil refinery

$42.090.03
Trump approved a 28-point secret peace plan between Russia and Ukraine - NBC News
November 19, 06:10 PM • 23937 views
Zelenskyy-Witkoff meeting in Turkey canceled due to 'unacceptable' US plan to end war - media
November 19, 04:13 PM • 41289 views
In Ukraine, schedules will be in effect on November 20: how many queues will be disconnected
November 19, 04:01 PM • 34670 views
Ministry of Energy gets interim head: who got the position Hrynchuk
Exclusive
November 19, 02:24 PM • 46761 views
Cremation in Ukraine: how much does the service cost and is it in demand among Ukrainians?
November 19, 02:04 PM • 24105 views
Zelenskyy to meet with US Army representatives on Thursday amid Kyiv receiving 'signals' about US plan to end war - Reuters
November 19, 01:20 PM • 17750 views
High-voltage power line to Zaporizhzhia NPP restored - Ukrenergo
November 19, 01:15 PM • 16978 views
The number of victims of the night attack by the Russian Federation in Ternopil has risen to 25, three of them are childrenVideo
November 19, 12:10 PM • 17045 views
Parliament dismisses Hrynchuk from post of Minister of Energy
Exclusive
November 19, 11:46 AM • 22551 views
License of scandalous Odrex clinic in question: Ministry of Health forms commission after patient deaths
Death toll in Ternopil rises to 26, including three children - policeVideoNovember 19, 07:02 PM • 4224 views
Italy's Supreme Court allows extradition of Ukrainian suspected of Nord Stream sabotageNovember 19, 09:40 PM • 4678 views
Budanov named the time when a peace agreement with Russia could become possibleNovember 19, 09:59 PM • 9356 views
The Armed Forces of Ukraine showed a mobile group shooting down an enemy Kalibr missile with a MANPADS in Khmelnytskyi regionVideo10:53 PM • 6000 views
In Ternopil, "Points of Invincibility" have been deployed and are continuously operating after the Russian attackVideo12:33 AM • 3952 views
Cremation in Ukraine: how much does the service cost and is it in demand among Ukrainians?
Exclusive
November 19, 02:24 PM • 46760 views
How to return a train ticket: detailed instructionsPhotoNovember 19, 02:12 PM • 30061 views
Cozy dessert: 5 cookie recipes that everyone can makePhotoNovember 19, 12:04 PM • 38885 views
Gas imports from Greece: expert explains what is more profitable and whether supplies will be sufficientPhoto
Exclusive
November 19, 08:06 AM • 49063 views
Over a year without reaction: why the Ministry of Health does not inspect the Odrex clinic after the death of a patient and complaints about the actions of doctors
Exclusive
November 19, 07:42 AM • 48771 views
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Kyrylo Budanov
Denys Shmyhal
Ihor Klymenko
Ukraine
United States
Ternopil
Turkey
Great Britain
Golden toilet "America" sold at Sotheby's auction for $12 million11:28 PM • 3198 views
Trump paid tribute to Cristiano Ronaldo at a dinner with the Saudi Crown Prince at the White HousePhotoNovember 19, 07:49 AM • 38699 views
The Real Slim Shady: Eminem Sues Australian Beachwear Brand "Swim Shady"November 18, 04:06 PM • 37185 views
Ukrainian comedian Andriy Rybak found his photo on the cover of a BDSM book on Amazon: demands compensationPhotoNovember 18, 04:02 PM • 38174 views
"Parasocial" became the word of 2025 according to Cambridge Dictionary: what it is and what celebrities and AI have to do with itNovember 18, 10:16 AM • 54242 views
Technology
Social network
Kh-101
Heating
MIM-104 Patriot

At least 10 explosions rocked Russia's Ryazan: a possible attack on an oil refinery

Kyiv • UNN

 • 876 views

On the night of November 20, at least 10 explosions occurred in the Russian city of Ryazan, with a local oil refinery likely coming under attack. Local residents report a drone attack.

Loud explosions were heard in the Russian city of Ryazan on the night of Thursday, November 20. This was reported by UNN with reference to local public pages.

Details

It is noted that at least 10 explosions occurred in the city. It is likely that the local oil refinery was attacked.

Locals report seeing a fire from the direction of the refinery, but it might just be a flare, let's wait

- reads one of the messages.

Also, local residents complained about unknown drones in the sky over Ryazan and the region.

Recall

On the night of November 15, a fire broke out at an industrial enterprise in the Ryazan region of the Russian Federation after drone debris fell. Local residents suggest that the target could have been an oil refinery.

UAVs attacked an oil refinery in Ryazan on the night of October 23: the road to the enterprise is blocked23.10.25, 08:57 • 3692 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

News of the World
Energy