At least 10 explosions rocked Russia's Ryazan: a possible attack on an oil refinery
Kyiv • UNN
On the night of November 20, at least 10 explosions occurred in the Russian city of Ryazan, with a local oil refinery likely coming under attack. Local residents report a drone attack.
Loud explosions were heard in the Russian city of Ryazan on the night of Thursday, November 20. This was reported by UNN with reference to local public pages.
Details
It is noted that at least 10 explosions occurred in the city. It is likely that the local oil refinery was attacked.
Locals report seeing a fire from the direction of the refinery, but it might just be a flare, let's wait
Also, local residents complained about unknown drones in the sky over Ryazan and the region.
Recall
On the night of November 15, a fire broke out at an industrial enterprise in the Ryazan region of the Russian Federation after drone debris fell. Local residents suggest that the target could have been an oil refinery.
