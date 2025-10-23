$41.760.01
EU adopts 19th package of sanctions against Russia: what it entails
UAVs attacked an oil refinery in Ryazan on the night of October 23: the road to the enterprise is blocked

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1590 views

On the night of October 23, drones attacked an oil refinery complex in Russian Ryazan. Local media confirmed the damage to the enterprise, the governor announced the downing of 14 UAVs and a fire from debris.

UAVs attacked an oil refinery in Ryazan on the night of October 23: the road to the enterprise is blocked

On the night of October 23, drones attacked an oil refinery complex in Russia's Ryazan – local "media" and Telegram publics claimed that the enterprise was hit. This was reported on Telegram by Petro Andryushchenko, head of the Center for the Study of Occupation, as reported by UNN.

Details

As Andryushchenko noted, the attack took place between 01:20 AM and 04:15 AM. Referring to local "media" and Telegram publics, he added that due to the damage, the road to the oil refinery was blocked.

At the same time, photos and videos of the aftermath of the attack appeared online.

Warning, video 18+! Contains profanity!!!

Initially, local authorities did not comment on the incident, but later Russian "media" and Telegram publics disseminated a statement by the governor of the Ryazan region. He stated that Russian air defense "destroyed 14 drones, while as a result of the fall of fragments of one of them, a fire occurred on the territory of one of the enterprises."

According to preliminary data, there are no casualties.

Recall

Earlier, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine confirmed the attack on a Russian ammunition production plant in Mordovia and the Makhachkala oil refinery in Dagestan.

Prior to that, the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine reported that Ukrainian long-range strikes had already inflicted up to 30% losses on Russia's fuel and energy sector.

Yevhen Ustimenko

