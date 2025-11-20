Almost 900 soldiers and over 40 cruise missiles: the General Staff reported enemy losses for the day

$42.090.00
48.740.05
ukenru
07:11 AM • 4316 views
Preparing your car for winter: how to avoid problems and what to keep in your carPhoto
Exclusive
06:00 AM • 11835 views
Odrex under investigation: how claims of "pressure on business" crumble in the face of facts and charges filed
05:15 AM • 11200 views
Germany to provide Ukraine with long-range missile systems - Merz
04:11 AM • 14438 views
Trump approved a 28-point secret peace plan between Russia and Ukraine - NBC News
November 19, 06:10 PM • 31052 views
Zelenskyy-Witkoff meeting in Turkey canceled due to 'unacceptable' US plan to end war - media
November 19, 04:13 PM • 46018 views
In Ukraine, schedules will be in effect on November 20: how many queues will be disconnected
November 19, 04:01 PM • 38313 views
Ministry of Energy gets interim head: who got the position Hrynchuk
Exclusive
November 19, 02:24 PM • 51449 views
Cremation in Ukraine: how much does the service cost and is it in demand among Ukrainians?
November 19, 02:04 PM • 25087 views
Zelenskyy to meet with US Army representatives on Thursday amid Kyiv receiving 'signals' about US plan to end war - Reuters
November 19, 01:20 PM • 18097 views
High-voltage power line to Zaporizhzhia NPP restored - Ukrenergo
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+2°
3.5m/s
88%
751mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Budanov named the time when a peace agreement with Russia could become possibleNovember 19, 09:59 PM • 14177 views
The Armed Forces of Ukraine showed a mobile group shooting down an enemy Kalibr missile with a MANPADS in Khmelnytskyi regionVideoNovember 19, 10:53 PM • 12518 views
Golden toilet "America" sold at Sotheby's auction for $12 millionNovember 19, 11:28 PM • 11887 views
In Ternopil, "Points of Invincibility" have been deployed and are continuously operating after the Russian attackVideoNovember 20, 12:33 AM • 11467 views
Not "all is lost," but "we will get through this period": Budanov on the current winter for UkraineNovember 20, 01:02 AM • 3964 views
Publications
Preparing your car for winter: how to avoid problems and what to keep in your carPhoto07:11 AM • 4338 views
Odrex under investigation: how claims of "pressure on business" crumble in the face of facts and charges filed
Exclusive
06:00 AM • 11855 views
Cremation in Ukraine: how much does the service cost and is it in demand among Ukrainians?
Exclusive
November 19, 02:24 PM • 51458 views
How to return a train ticket: detailed instructionsPhotoNovember 19, 02:12 PM • 33423 views
Cozy dessert: 5 cookie recipes that everyone can makePhotoNovember 19, 12:04 PM • 41943 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Kyrylo Budanov
Marco Rubio
Ihor Klymenko
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Ternopil
New York City
Crimea
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Golden toilet "America" sold at Sotheby's auction for $12 millionNovember 19, 11:28 PM • 11931 views
Trump paid tribute to Cristiano Ronaldo at a dinner with the Saudi Crown Prince at the White HousePhotoNovember 19, 07:49 AM • 40455 views
The Real Slim Shady: Eminem Sues Australian Beachwear Brand "Swim Shady"November 18, 04:06 PM • 38809 views
Ukrainian comedian Andriy Rybak found his photo on the cover of a BDSM book on Amazon: demands compensationPhotoNovember 18, 04:02 PM • 40109 views
"Parasocial" became the word of 2025 according to Cambridge Dictionary: what it is and what celebrities and AI have to do with itNovember 18, 10:16 AM • 54885 views
Actual
Technology
Heating
Social network
Kh-101
MIM-104 Patriot

Almost 900 soldiers and over 40 cruise missiles: the General Staff reported enemy losses for the day

Kyiv • UNN

 • 2084 views

On November 19, Russian troops lost 890 soldiers, 41 cruise missiles, and 384 UAVs. The total combat losses of the enemy from 24.02.22 to 20.11.25 are estimated at 1,162,120 personnel.

Almost 900 soldiers and over 40 cruise missiles: the General Staff reported enemy losses for the day

On November 19, Russian troops lost 890 soldiers, 41 cruise missiles, and 384 UAVs in the war with Ukraine. This is reported by  UNN with reference to data from the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Details

It is noted that the total combat losses of the enemy from 24.02.22 to 20.11.25 are approximately:

  • personnel ‒ 1162120 (+890) persons eliminated
    • tanks ‒ 11357 (+1)
      • armored combat vehicles ‒ 23597 (+2)
        • artillery systems ‒ 34530 (+19)
          • MLRS ‒ 1546 (0)
            • air defense systems ‒ 1247 (0)
              • aircraft ‒ 428 (0)
                • helicopters ‒ 347 (0)
                  • UAVs of operational-tactical level ‒ 82470 (+384)
                    • cruise missiles ‒ 3981 (+41)
                      • ships / boats ‒ 28 (0)
                        • submarines ‒ 1 (0)
                          • automotive equipment and fuel tanks ‒ 67703 (+68)
                            • special equipment ‒ 4002 (+1)

                              Data is being updated.

                              Recall

                              Russian troops in October lost 25,000 servicemen due to the actions of Ukrainian UAVs. This is the largest loss in one month since the beginning of the full-scale invasion, said President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

                              Lavrov stated that "demilitarization and denazification" of Ukraine are mandatory conditions for ending the war. The National Security and Defense Council reacted11.11.25, 16:16 • 4369 views

                              Vadim Khlyudzinsky

                              War in Ukraine
                              Technology
                              War in Ukraine
                              General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
                              Ukraine