Almost 900 soldiers and over 40 cruise missiles: the General Staff reported enemy losses for the day
Kyiv • UNN
On November 19, Russian troops lost 890 soldiers, 41 cruise missiles, and 384 UAVs. The total combat losses of the enemy from 24.02.22 to 20.11.25 are estimated at 1,162,120 personnel.
On November 19, Russian troops lost 890 soldiers, 41 cruise missiles, and 384 UAVs in the war with Ukraine. This is reported by UNN with reference to data from the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.
Details
It is noted that the total combat losses of the enemy from 24.02.22 to 20.11.25 are approximately:
- personnel ‒ 1162120 (+890) persons eliminated
- tanks ‒ 11357 (+1)
- armored combat vehicles ‒ 23597 (+2)
- artillery systems ‒ 34530 (+19)
- MLRS ‒ 1546 (0)
- air defense systems ‒ 1247 (0)
- aircraft ‒ 428 (0)
- helicopters ‒ 347 (0)
- UAVs of operational-tactical level ‒ 82470 (+384)
- cruise missiles ‒ 3981 (+41)
- ships / boats ‒ 28 (0)
- submarines ‒ 1 (0)
- automotive equipment and fuel tanks ‒ 67703 (+68)
- special equipment ‒ 4002 (+1)
Data is being updated.
Recall
Russian troops in October lost 25,000 servicemen due to the actions of Ukrainian UAVs. This is the largest loss in one month since the beginning of the full-scale invasion, said President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy.
