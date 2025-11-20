The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine denied Russia's information about the capture of Kupyansk in the Kharkiv region. Counter-sabotage measures and special operations to search for and destroy enemy sabotage and reconnaissance groups are ongoing in the city and its environs. In addition, the statement about the alleged capture of 80% of the city of Vovchansk in the Kharkiv region and 70% of the city of Pokrovsk is not true. This is stated in the message of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, reports UNN.

Details

"The leadership of the terrorist state continues to produce cheap information provocations. In particular, the chief of the General Staff of the Russian Federation, Gerasimov, in a report to the ruler of the Russian Federation, reported on the alleged complete capture of the settlements of Kupyansk, Kharkiv region, and Yampil, Donetsk region. The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reports that Kupyansk is under the control of the Defense Forces of Ukraine. Counter-sabotage measures and special operations to search for and destroy enemy sabotage and reconnaissance groups that have infiltrated the city are ongoing in the city and its environs. A similar situation exists with Yampil. Search and strike operations of our troops are ongoing in the area of the settlement," the report says.

The General Staff emphasized that the statement about the alleged capture of 80% of the city of Vovchansk in the Kharkiv region and 70% of the city of Pokrovsk is also not true.

In Pokrovsk, search and assault operations and the elimination of the enemy in urban areas are ongoing. Additional logistical routes to Pokrovsk and Myrnohrad are being organized to ensure uninterrupted supply of everything necessary for our units. Assault groups of the occupiers and their accumulation points are being detected and destroyed.

The Defense Forces continue to destroy the enemy along the entire line of combat contact. The losses of the occupiers since the beginning of the year have exceeded 371,000 people. - added the General Staff.

Context

Today, November 20, the chief of the General Staff of the Russian Federation, Valery Gerasimov, reported to Russian dictator Vladimir Putin that the "West" group of troops had allegedly "liberated" Kupyansk.

Instead, Putin stated about the alleged "encirclement of 15 battalions of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in Kupyansk."

Recall

The General Staff reported about 112 combat engagements at the front, 43 of which took place in the Pokrovsk direction. The enemy is also actively operating in the Kostiantynivka and Oleksandrivka directions, where battles are ongoing.