Ukrainian troops hold the line under massive air strikes and hundreds of assaults: the hardest fighting is near Pokrovsk and Kostiantynivka
Kyiv • UNN
On the 1370th day of the war, Ukrainian troops continue to hold the line despite 191 combat engagements, 52 air strikes, 129 guided aerial bombs, 5628 shellings, and 5628 kamikaze drones. The greatest enemy activity was observed in the Pokrovsk, Kostiantynivka, and Oleksandrivka directions.
On the 1370th day of the war, Ukrainian troops continue to hold the defense despite massive air strikes and hundreds of assaults. The General Staff released an operational summary as of 08:00 on November 24, writes UNN.
Details
Over the past day, 191 combat engagements took place. Russia launched 52 air strikes, dropped 129 guided aerial bombs, carried out 5628 shellings (14 – MLRS) and used 5628 kamikaze drones. The strikes hit Sloviansk, Kostiantynivka, Huliaipole, Vozdvyzhivka and Prydniprovske.
Situation by directions
- Northern-Slobozhanskyi and Kursk: 9 enemy attacks, 5 air strikes (9 KABs), 138 shellings.
- Southern-Slobozhanskyi: 5 attempts to break through near Vovchansk and Synelnykove.
- Kupiansk: 3 attacks in the areas of Stepova Novoselivka and Petropavlivka.
- Lyman: 9 attacks near Novoiehorivka, Serednie, Zarichne and in the direction of Novyi Myr.
- Sloviansk: 10 assaults near Yampil, Serebrianka, Dronivka and Sacco and Vanzetti.
- Kramatorsk: 2 enemy offensives near Chasiv Yar and Maiske.
- Kostiantynivka: 29 attacks in the areas of Shcherbynivka, Rusynyi Yar, Yablunivka, Oleksandro-Shultyne, as well as in the direction of Kostiantynivka, Predtechyne and Sofiivka.
- Pokrovsk: 62 assaults near Volodymyrivka, Rodynske, Chervonyi Lyman, Novoekonomichne, Nykanorivka, Pokrovsk, Kotlyne, Udachne, Molodetske, Dachne, Filiia and on the approaches to Novopavlivka.
- Oleksandrivka: 19 attacks near Zelenyi Hai, Voronyi, Sosnivka, Oleksiivka, Verbove, Pryvilne and Krasnohirske.
- Huliaipole: 17 attacks near Zelenyi Hai, Zatyshshia, Vysokoe and in the direction of Pryluky.
- Orikhiv: 6 attacks in the areas of Stepove, Stepnohirsk and Prymorske.
- Prydniprovske: 2 attacks in the direction of Antonivskyi Bridge.
Ukrainian troops continue to restrain the offensive and inflict significant losses on the enemy.
Russia lost over a thousand servicemen and hundreds of pieces of equipment in a day - General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine24.11.25, 07:38 • 1740 views