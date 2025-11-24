$42.270.11
Some EU countries restrict aid to Ukrainian refugees: what the UN says
06:19 AM • 8510 views
Ukraine and US will continue working on a "refined" peace plan, Zelenskyy may visit the States this week - Reuters
06:00 AM • 11467 views
Scandal surrounding Odrex clinic: court to consider changing pre-trial detention for doctor whose actions are linked to patient's death
November 24, 12:17 AM • 18352 views
Geneva Talks: US and Ukraine Issue Joint Statement
November 23, 09:45 PM • 26605 views
CBS News: Zelenskyy may be invited to the US, but it all depends on the meeting in Geneva
November 23, 05:09 PM • 30044 views
"We have made very good progress and are moving towards a just and lasting peace": Yermak on the results of the meeting in Geneva
November 23, 05:04 PM • 34535 views
Rubio announced the biggest breakthrough in negotiations since the process began
November 23, 05:00 PM • 26569 views
Ukraine announced electricity supply restrictions for November 24: outage schedules will be applied
November 23, 04:43 PM • 22642 views
European countries proposed changes to the US plan for Ukraine – Reuters
November 23, 02:50 PM • 19930 views
The draft joint document with the US, currently in its final stage, already reflects most of Ukraine's key priorities – Umerov
Some EU countries restrict aid to Ukrainian refugees: what the UN says
Astrological forecast for Ukraine for the week: the second wave of deep processes
Ukrainian troops hold the line under massive air strikes and hundreds of assaults: the hardest fighting is near Pokrovsk and Kostiantynivka

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1154 views

On the 1370th day of the war, Ukrainian troops continue to hold the line despite 191 combat engagements, 52 air strikes, 129 guided aerial bombs, 5628 shellings, and 5628 kamikaze drones. The greatest enemy activity was observed in the Pokrovsk, Kostiantynivka, and Oleksandrivka directions.

Ukrainian troops hold the line under massive air strikes and hundreds of assaults: the hardest fighting is near Pokrovsk and Kostiantynivka

On the 1370th day of the war, Ukrainian troops continue to hold the defense despite massive air strikes and hundreds of assaults. The General Staff released an operational summary as of 08:00 on November 24, writes UNN.

Details

Over the past day, 191 combat engagements took place. Russia launched 52 air strikes, dropped 129 guided aerial bombs, carried out 5628 shellings (14 – MLRS) and used 5628 kamikaze drones. The strikes hit Sloviansk, Kostiantynivka, Huliaipole, Vozdvyzhivka and Prydniprovske.

Situation by directions

  • Northern-Slobozhanskyi and Kursk: 9 enemy attacks, 5 air strikes (9 KABs), 138 shellings.
    • Southern-Slobozhanskyi: 5 attempts to break through near Vovchansk and Synelnykove.
      • Kupiansk: 3 attacks in the areas of Stepova Novoselivka and Petropavlivka.
        • Lyman: 9 attacks near Novoiehorivka, Serednie, Zarichne and in the direction of Novyi Myr.
          • Sloviansk: 10 assaults near Yampil, Serebrianka, Dronivka and Sacco and Vanzetti.
            • Kramatorsk: 2 enemy offensives near Chasiv Yar and Maiske.
              • Kostiantynivka: 29 attacks in the areas of Shcherbynivka, Rusynyi Yar, Yablunivka, Oleksandro-Shultyne, as well as in the direction of Kostiantynivka, Predtechyne and Sofiivka.
                • Pokrovsk: 62 assaults near Volodymyrivka, Rodynske, Chervonyi Lyman, Novoekonomichne, Nykanorivka, Pokrovsk, Kotlyne, Udachne, Molodetske, Dachne, Filiia and on the approaches to Novopavlivka.
                  • Oleksandrivka: 19 attacks near Zelenyi Hai, Voronyi, Sosnivka, Oleksiivka, Verbove, Pryvilne and Krasnohirske.
                    • Huliaipole: 17 attacks near Zelenyi Hai, Zatyshshia, Vysokoe and in the direction of Pryluky.
                      • Orikhiv: 6 attacks in the areas of Stepove, Stepnohirsk and Prymorske.
                        • Prydniprovske: 2 attacks in the direction of Antonivskyi Bridge.

                          Ukrainian troops continue to restrain the offensive and inflict significant losses on the enemy.

                          Russia lost over a thousand servicemen and hundreds of pieces of equipment in a day - General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine24.11.25, 07:38 • 1740 views

                          Stepan Haftko

