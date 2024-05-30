116 military clashes took place at the front during the day - General Staff

Over the past day, there were 116 military clashes in various sectors of the front. Ukrainian troops defend their positions and concentrate their main efforts in the Tavrichesky, Donetsk, and Slobozhansky operational areas. This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, reports UNN.

The Defense Forces of Ukraine continue to conduct a defensive operation and concentrate their main efforts in the Tavrichesky, Donetsk and Slobozhansky operational areas. Ukrainian soldiers hold their positions and destroy the offensive potential of the Russian invaders - the General Staff said in a statement.

According to updated information, in general, the Russian aggressor yesterday carried out five missile strikes on the positions of our troops and settlements with the use of five missiles, 58 airstrikes (including 94 Kabiv), more than three thousand attacks, including 127 – with the use of multiple launch rocket systems.

Over the past day, the Air Forces and missile forces and artillery of the Defense Forces hit 14 areas of concentration of Personnel and two other important enemy facilities.

Over the past day, the total losses of the Russian invaders amounted to about 1,160 people. The enemy also lost 10 tanks, 22 armored combat vehicles, 35 Artillery Systems, one MLRS, 22 operational-tactical UAVs, 53 vehicles and 11 units of special equipment.

