after a pause, the russians tried to storm the island of Nestriga-Pletenchuk

Yesterday, on the Left Bank of the Kherson region, the russians made 7 assault attempts, one of them was on the island of Nestriga and six more - on Krynki. This was announced by the speaker of the Southern Defense Forces Dmitry Pletenchuk on the air of the telethon, the correspondent of UNN reports.

Unfortunately, we can state the existing escalation on the line of military contact. The enemy has been accumulating its forces for some time in order to once again carry out such an escalation. Of course, this is primarily due to the fact that preparations are underway for the peace summit and this is a traditional way for Russians to use their tools in geopolitics Pletenchuk said.

According to him, there were only 19 enemy assault attempts yesterday.

That's quite a lot. Of these, 12 are in the Orekhovsky direction. On the Left Bank, we had 7 assault attempts, even one of them was on the island of Nestriga and six on Krynki. The situation is quite complicated. The enemy makes the most of its existing units as of now Pletenchuk said.

Addition

On May 26 , Pletenchuk reportedthat the situation in the South remains stably tense, but controlled.

On April 28 , commander-in-chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Alexander Syrsky reportedthat the Defense Forces established control over the island of Nestriga in the Kherson region.

Pletenchuk: Return of control over Nestryga Island will improve quality of counter-sabotage measures