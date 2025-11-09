ukenru
November 8, 05:24 PM • 12973 views
Nord Stream case: Lubinets appeals to Italian Ministry of Justice over human rights violations and hunger strike of Ukrainian KuznetsovPhoto
November 8, 04:00 PM • 24926 views
Tomorrow, power outages are planned in most regions of Ukraine: how many queues will be without electricity
November 8, 02:50 PM • 30987 views
"We have stopped. Currently - zero generation": all Centrenergo TPPs ceased operations after Russia's night attack
November 8, 02:33 PM • 36915 views
Entry and exit abroad resumed: processing of citizens and cars began
November 8, 08:59 AM • 57755 views
Russia attacked energy facilities in 5 regions, there are emergency blackouts, the most difficult situation is in Kharkiv, Sumy and Poltava regions - Ministry of Energy
Exclusive
November 8, 08:00 AM • 99463 views
Drunk driving an electric scooter: lawyer explained what responsibility is provided
November 7, 05:00 PM • 97679 views
5 films about prehistoric culture: what to watch this weekendVideo
Exclusive
November 7, 03:32 PM • 136886 views
Women and money: why the future of finance has a female face
Exclusive
November 7, 02:58 PM • 99614 views
Holidays are approaching: which foods will rise in price the most by New Year's
Exclusive
November 7, 01:59 PM • 79900 views
The Russian trace in the decision of the suspended head of the State Aviation Service Bilchuk: why the official investigation went beyond the standard procedurePhoto
Ukrzaliznytsia cancels a number of scheduled trains for November 9

Kyiv • UNN

 • 984 views

On November 9, suburban train traffic between Poltava and Kharkiv regions will take place, but some duplicate services will be temporarily suspended. Communication between the regions will be fully maintained, although the number of services will be slightly reduced.

Ukrzaliznytsia cancels a number of scheduled trains for November 9

On Sunday, November 9, suburban train traffic between Poltava and Kharkiv regions will take place on November 9, but some duplicate routes will be temporarily suspended. This was reported by Ukrzaliznytsia, according to UNN.

Details

It is noted that communication between the regions will be fully maintained, although the number of flights will be slightly reduced.

According to the established schedule, the following trains will run on November 9:

  • No. 6657/6579 Orilka - Berestyn - Poltava-Pivdenna;
    • No. 6574/6656 Poltava-Pivdenna - Berestyn - Orilka;
      • No. 6578/6660 Poltava-Pivdenna - Berestyn - Orilka;
        • No. 6651/6573 Orilka - Berestyn - Poltava-Pivdenna;
          • No. 6653/6575 Orilka - Berestyn - Poltava-Pivdenna;
            • No. 6580/6652 Poltava-Pivdenna - Berestyn - Orilka;
              • No. 6805/7006 Poltava-Pivdenna - Kremenchuk - Poltava-Pivdenna;
                • No. 6291/6354 Ohultsi - Poltava-Pivdenna - Ohultsi;
                  • No. 6506/6505 Poltava-Pivdenna - Ohultsi - Poltava-Pivdenna.

                    Train No. 6353 Ohultsi - Poltava-Pivdenna will run according to the dispatcher's schedule, with an estimated departure from the initial station at 11:20.

                    Train ticket prices may rise: Ukrzaliznytsia clarified what this concerns

                    Temporary traffic restrictions

                    The following flights will not operate on November 9:

                    • No. 6659/6571 Orilka - Berestyn - Poltava-Pivdenna;
                      • No. 6572/6654 Poltava-Pivdenna - Berestyn - Orilka;
                        • No. 6576/6658 Poltava-Pivdenna - Berestyn - Orilka;
                          • No. 6655/6677 Orilka - Berestyn - Poltava-Pivdenna;
                            • No. 6537 Poltava-Pivdenna - Kobeliaky;
                              • No. 6356 Poltava-Pivdenna - Ohultsi;
                                • No. 6293 Ohultsi - Skorokhodove;
                                  • No. 6294 Skorokhodove - Ohultsi;
                                    • No. 6295 Ohultsi - Poltava-Pivdenna.

                                      The following trains will also be temporarily suspended:

                                      • No. 6272 Synelnykove-1 - Pavlohrad;
                                        • No. 6277 Pavlohrad-1 - Synelnykove-1.

                                          On November 10, flight No. 6538 Kobeliaky - Poltava-Pivdenna is canceled.

                                          The railway clarifies that communication between the regions will be fully maintained, although the number of flights will be slightly reduced.

                                          Recall

                                          Ukrzaliznytsia joins the winter support announced by the President with the "UZ-3000" program, which will allow free travel of 3000 km. The program aims to make travel more accessible and relieve the railway during peak periods.

                                          New mobility in travel: Europe to be connected by the latest high-speed railways by 2040

                                          Vita Zelenetska

                                          Society
                                          Kharkiv Oblast
                                          Poltava Oblast
                                          Synelnykove
                                          Pavlohrad
                                          Kremenchuk
                                          Poltava