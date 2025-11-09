Ukrzaliznytsia cancels a number of scheduled trains for November 9

On Sunday, November 9, suburban train traffic between Poltava and Kharkiv regions will take place on November 9, but some duplicate routes will be temporarily suspended. This was reported by Ukrzaliznytsia, according to UNN.

Details

It is noted that communication between the regions will be fully maintained, although the number of flights will be slightly reduced.

According to the established schedule, the following trains will run on November 9:

No. 6657/6579 Orilka - Berestyn - Poltava-Pivdenna;

No. 6574/6656 Poltava-Pivdenna - Berestyn - Orilka;

No. 6578/6660 Poltava-Pivdenna - Berestyn - Orilka;

No. 6651/6573 Orilka - Berestyn - Poltava-Pivdenna;

No. 6653/6575 Orilka - Berestyn - Poltava-Pivdenna;

No. 6580/6652 Poltava-Pivdenna - Berestyn - Orilka;

No. 6805/7006 Poltava-Pivdenna - Kremenchuk - Poltava-Pivdenna;

No. 6291/6354 Ohultsi - Poltava-Pivdenna - Ohultsi;

No. 6506/6505 Poltava-Pivdenna - Ohultsi - Poltava-Pivdenna.

Train No. 6353 Ohultsi - Poltava-Pivdenna will run according to the dispatcher's schedule, with an estimated departure from the initial station at 11:20.

Temporary traffic restrictions

The following flights will not operate on November 9:

No. 6659/6571 Orilka - Berestyn - Poltava-Pivdenna;

No. 6572/6654 Poltava-Pivdenna - Berestyn - Orilka;

No. 6576/6658 Poltava-Pivdenna - Berestyn - Orilka;

No. 6655/6677 Orilka - Berestyn - Poltava-Pivdenna;

No. 6537 Poltava-Pivdenna - Kobeliaky;

No. 6356 Poltava-Pivdenna - Ohultsi;

No. 6293 Ohultsi - Skorokhodove;

No. 6294 Skorokhodove - Ohultsi;

No. 6295 Ohultsi - Poltava-Pivdenna.

The following trains will also be temporarily suspended:

No. 6272 Synelnykove-1 - Pavlohrad;

No. 6277 Pavlohrad-1 - Synelnykove-1.

On November 10, flight No. 6538 Kobeliaky - Poltava-Pivdenna is canceled.

The railway clarifies that communication between the regions will be fully maintained, although the number of flights will be slightly reduced.

