New mobility in travel: Europe to be connected by the latest high-speed railways by 2040

ukenru
06:18 PM • 3650 views
Ukrzaliznytsia temporarily restricts train traffic to Kramatorsk and Sloviansk due to security risks
05:06 PM • 11162 views
Ukrenergo: On November 6, power outage schedules will be introduced in all regions of Ukraine
Exclusive
03:51 PM • 13873 views
Some Kyiv homes are being connected to heating based on residents' individual decisions - KMDA
Exclusive
03:03 PM • 20514 views
Blocking of Ukrainians' accounts: lawyer explained in which cases banks can do this and how to prove the legality of transactions
Exclusive
01:23 PM • 26752 views
Formal rotation or real changes? The Academic Council of the State Biotechnological University dismissed MP-bribe-taker OdarchenkoPhoto
November 5, 12:20 PM • 21548 views
General Staff: the defense of the Pokrovsk-Myrnohrad agglomeration continues, there is no encirclement
November 5, 11:19 AM • 21821 views
50,000 UAH to be paid at birth: Rada adopted decision
November 5, 10:32 AM • 30748 views
Train ticket prices may rise: Ukrzaliznytsia clarified what this concerns
Exclusive
November 5, 08:57 AM • 22656 views
Kyiv stopped: dense fog, wave of accidents and dangerous air covered the city
November 5, 08:12 AM • 21514 views
Russia attacked energy infrastructure in three regions, power outage schedules across Ukraine until 9 PM - Ministry of Energy
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Russia's Tuapse port suspends fuel exports after drone attacks, refinery halted - ReutersNovember 5, 10:59 AM • 16305 views
When and how to prune raspberries for winter: tipsPhotoNovember 5, 11:10 AM • 36873 views
How to make homemade marshmallows: simple recipes and tipsPhotoNovember 5, 11:38 AM • 30380 views
Avengers star Sebastian Stan says Marvel Cinematic Universe shaped him as an actor02:19 PM • 9834 views
Kim Kardashian blames ChatGPT for her failed bar examsVideo03:25 PM • 6204 views
Publications
Blocking of Ukrainians' accounts: lawyer explained in which cases banks can do this and how to prove the legality of transactions
Exclusive
03:03 PM • 20524 views
Formal rotation or real changes? The Academic Council of the State Biotechnological University dismissed MP-bribe-taker OdarchenkoPhoto
Exclusive
01:23 PM • 26760 views
How to make homemade marshmallows: simple recipes and tipsPhotoNovember 5, 11:38 AM • 30384 views
When and how to prune raspberries for winter: tipsPhotoNovember 5, 11:10 AM • 36880 views
Train ticket prices may rise: Ukrzaliznytsia clarified what this concernsNovember 5, 10:32 AM • 30748 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Viktor Orbán
Oleh Syniehubov
Ihor Klymenko
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
France
Kherson
Lithuania
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Kim Kardashian blames ChatGPT for her failed bar examsVideo03:25 PM • 6204 views
Avengers star Sebastian Stan says Marvel Cinematic Universe shaped him as an actor02:19 PM • 9838 views
Robert Pattinson revealed details of the grueling filming of "Dune 3" in the desertNovember 5, 08:51 AM • 31525 views
Zuckerberg's actor shakes up the celebrity world: Jesse Eisenberg says he's ready to donate a kidney to a strangerNovember 4, 04:38 PM • 36366 views
In the US, the overly "warm" embrace between J.D. Vance and the widow of slain activist Charlie Kirk is being hotly debatedNovember 4, 12:13 PM • 49719 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
Heating
2C5 Giatsint-S
BM-21 "Grad"

New mobility in travel: Europe to be connected by the latest high-speed railways by 2040

Kyiv • UNN

 • 870 views

The European Commission has unveiled a plan to connect all European capitals with high-speed rail lines by 2040. This involves expanding existing lines and creating new ones, allowing trains to reach speeds of over 250 km/h.

New mobility in travel: Europe to be connected by the latest high-speed railways by 2040

The European Commission on Wednesday, November 5, presented an ambitious new plan to connect all capitals with high-speed rail lines by 2040. UNN reports with reference to Le Figaro.

Details

The European Commission on Wednesday presented two plans to promote a new type of fast low-carbon transport. The main directions of the project to complete the construction of Europe's high-speed rail network, which will connect European capitals by 2040 by expanding existing lines and creating new ones, were presented.

New lines are expected to be created, such as the line between Lisbon and Paris via Madrid, the capital of Spain.

Trains will reach speeds significantly above 250 km/h (155 mph) where possible to provide faster connections across the continent. .. A passenger will thus be able to get from Copenhagen to Berlin in just four hours instead of the current seven, or from Athens to Sofia in just six hours instead of 13 hours and 40 minutes today

- the presentation says.

Connecting major European cities with lines at speeds of at least 200 km/h should make rail travel a more attractive option compared to flying.

To achieve this goal, the European Commission is preparing several sets of proposals. Among them:

  • removing barriers to cross-border travel, in particular by harmonizing ticketing systems;
    • promoting competition to reduce train fares;
      • combining the efforts of states, the railway sector and financial institutions to plan the necessary colossal investments. This refers to at least 345 billion euros by 2040 and more than 500 billion by 2050.

        Addition

        The high-speed rail plan is currently a recommendation for EU member states. However, the commission intends to continue discussions on expansion plans with national governments.

        By 2027, these plans should be sufficiently detailed for the Commission to make them binding on member states through "implementation decisions."

        Recall

        Ukrzaliznytsia joins the winter support announced by the President with the "UZ-3000" program, which will allow to travel 3000 km for free.

        In Ukraine, the cost of tickets for some trains may increase, and freight tariffs are also expected to be indexed.

        Ukrzaliznytsia temporarily restricts train traffic to Kramatorsk and Sloviansk due to security risks05.11.25, 20:18 • 3660 views

        Ihor Telezhnikov

        News of the WorldTechnologies
        Technology
        Energy
        Electricity
        European Commission
        Athens
        Copenhagen
        Paris
        Spain
        Madrid
        Lisbon
        Berlin