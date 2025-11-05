Ukrzaliznytsia temporarily restricts train traffic to Kramatorsk and Sloviansk due to security risks

Due to the deteriorating security situation in the east of the country, Ukrzaliznytsia is temporarily restricting train traffic in the Donetsk region – in particular, in the directions to Sloviansk and Kramatorsk. This decision was made at the request of the Donetsk Regional Military Administration, the company reported. The company wrote about this on its Telegram channel, reports UNN.

Details

At the request of the Donetsk Regional Military Administration, Ukrzaliznytsia is temporarily restricting trains on the Kramatorsk direction to the stations of Husarivka or Barvinkove. — states the official message of the carrier.

As noted by the company, the decision is dictated by security factors, so passengers of all five long-distance trains on the Kramatorsk direction receive updated notifications about the final station directly on the day of departure through the "Ukrzaliznytsia" application.

For the convenience of passengers, the Donetsk OVA organizes bus shuttles between Kramatorsk, Sloviansk, and the temporary final station, and conductors and station staff help passengers with transfers.

Our conductors and station staff help passengers navigate the area and accompany them during transfers. — added the company.

The restrictions also temporarily apply to suburban connections, including the Bantisheve – Kramatorsk and Sloviansk – Raihorodok directions.

Passenger safety is our top priority. We are closely monitoring the situation and will resume traffic as soon as it is possible. — emphasized Ukrzaliznytsia.

