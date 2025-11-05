ukenru
06:18 PM • 3688 views
Ukrzaliznytsia temporarily restricts train traffic to Kramatorsk and Sloviansk due to security risks
05:06 PM • 11204 views
Ukrenergo: On November 6, power outage schedules will be introduced in all regions of Ukraine
Exclusive
03:51 PM • 13899 views
Some Kyiv homes are being connected to heating based on residents' individual decisions - KMDA
Exclusive
03:03 PM • 20544 views
Blocking of Ukrainians' accounts: lawyer explained in which cases banks can do this and how to prove the legality of transactions
Exclusive
01:23 PM • 26776 views
Formal rotation or real changes? The Academic Council of the State Biotechnological University dismissed MP-bribe-taker OdarchenkoPhoto
November 5, 12:20 PM • 21550 views
General Staff: the defense of the Pokrovsk-Myrnohrad agglomeration continues, there is no encirclement
November 5, 11:19 AM • 21823 views
50,000 UAH to be paid at birth: Rada adopted decision
November 5, 10:32 AM • 30751 views
Train ticket prices may rise: Ukrzaliznytsia clarified what this concerns
Exclusive
November 5, 08:57 AM • 22656 views
Kyiv stopped: dense fog, wave of accidents and dangerous air covered the city
November 5, 08:12 AM • 21514 views
Russia attacked energy infrastructure in three regions, power outage schedules across Ukraine until 9 PM - Ministry of Energy
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Russia's Tuapse port suspends fuel exports after drone attacks, refinery halted - ReutersNovember 5, 10:59 AM • 16305 views
When and how to prune raspberries for winter: tipsPhotoNovember 5, 11:10 AM • 36873 views
How to make homemade marshmallows: simple recipes and tipsPhotoNovember 5, 11:38 AM • 30380 views
Avengers star Sebastian Stan says Marvel Cinematic Universe shaped him as an actor02:19 PM • 9834 views
Kim Kardashian blames ChatGPT for her failed bar examsVideo03:25 PM • 6204 views
Publications
Blocking of Ukrainians' accounts: lawyer explained in which cases banks can do this and how to prove the legality of transactions
Exclusive
03:03 PM • 20539 views
Formal rotation or real changes? The Academic Council of the State Biotechnological University dismissed MP-bribe-taker OdarchenkoPhoto
Exclusive
01:23 PM • 26773 views
How to make homemade marshmallows: simple recipes and tipsPhotoNovember 5, 11:38 AM • 30395 views
When and how to prune raspberries for winter: tipsPhotoNovember 5, 11:10 AM • 36895 views
Train ticket prices may rise: Ukrzaliznytsia clarified what this concernsNovember 5, 10:32 AM • 30751 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Viktor Orbán
Oleh Syniehubov
Ihor Klymenko
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
France
Kherson
Lithuania
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Kim Kardashian blames ChatGPT for her failed bar examsVideo03:25 PM • 6212 views
Avengers star Sebastian Stan says Marvel Cinematic Universe shaped him as an actor02:19 PM • 9856 views
Robert Pattinson revealed details of the grueling filming of "Dune 3" in the desertNovember 5, 08:51 AM • 31528 views
Zuckerberg's actor shakes up the celebrity world: Jesse Eisenberg says he's ready to donate a kidney to a strangerNovember 4, 04:38 PM • 36369 views
In the US, the overly "warm" embrace between J.D. Vance and the widow of slain activist Charlie Kirk is being hotly debatedNovember 4, 12:13 PM • 49723 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
Heating
2C5 Giatsint-S
BM-21 "Grad"

Ukrzaliznytsia temporarily restricts train traffic to Kramatorsk and Sloviansk due to security risks

Kyiv • UNN

 • 3698 views

Ukrzaliznytsia temporarily restricts train traffic to Kramatorsk and Sloviansk due to the deteriorating security situation in the east. The Donetsk Regional Military Administration is organizing bus shuttles between Kramatorsk, Sloviansk, and the temporary terminal station.

Ukrzaliznytsia temporarily restricts train traffic to Kramatorsk and Sloviansk due to security risks

Due to the deteriorating security situation in the east of the country, Ukrzaliznytsia is temporarily restricting train traffic in the Donetsk region – in particular, in the directions to Sloviansk and Kramatorsk. This decision was made at the request of the Donetsk Regional Military Administration, the company reported. The company wrote about this on its Telegram channel, reports UNN.

Details

At the request of the Donetsk Regional Military Administration, Ukrzaliznytsia is temporarily restricting trains on the Kramatorsk direction to the stations of Husarivka or Barvinkove.

— states the official message of the carrier.

As noted by the company, the decision is dictated by security factors, so passengers of all five long-distance trains on the Kramatorsk direction receive updated notifications about the final station directly on the day of departure through the "Ukrzaliznytsia" application.

Train ticket prices may rise: Ukrzaliznytsia clarified what this concerns05.11.25, 12:32 • 30753 views

For the convenience of passengers, the Donetsk OVA organizes bus shuttles between Kramatorsk, Sloviansk, and the temporary final station, and conductors and station staff help passengers with transfers.

Our conductors and station staff help passengers navigate the area and accompany them during transfers.

— added the company.

The restrictions also temporarily apply to suburban connections, including the Bantisheve – Kramatorsk and Sloviansk – Raihorodok directions.

Passenger safety is our top priority. We are closely monitoring the situation and will resume traffic as soon as it is possible.

— emphasized Ukrzaliznytsia.

"3,000 km of Iron Support": Ukrzaliznytsia reveals details of the "UZ-3000" program for winter travel in Ukraine01.11.25, 22:11 • 5407 views

Stepan Haftko

SocietyWar in Ukraine
Martial law
War in Ukraine
Donetsk Oblast
Sloviansk
Kramatorsk