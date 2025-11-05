ukenru
Train ticket prices may rise: Ukrzaliznytsia clarified what this concerns

Kyiv • UNN

 • 4272 views

Ukrzaliznytsia plans to index freight tariffs and introduce dynamic pricing for SV and first-class Intercity tickets due to a critical financial situation. The company incurred losses of UAH 7.2 billion over nine months and suffered over 800 enemy attacks on its infrastructure.

Train ticket prices may rise: Ukrzaliznytsia clarified what this concerns

The cost of tickets for some trains in Ukraine may increase, and an indexation of freight tariffs is also expected. This was stated by Serhiy Leshchenko, a member of the supervisory board of JSC "Ukrzaliznytsia", during a speech in the Verkhovna Rada on November 5, a correspondent of UNN reports.

Details

According to him, Ukrzaliznytsia found itself in a critical financial situation after three and a half years of operating under wartime conditions. Freight transportation, which traditionally compensated for losses in passenger routes, decreased by almost 49% in 2021-2025. 

"For three and a half years, "Ukrzaliznytsia" has been saving Ukraine. Now it's time to help it withstand this difficult period," Leshchenko emphasized.

Main problems: losses and attacks

"The net loss for nine months, according to the difference, is UAH 7 billion 195 million. Passenger losses last year were UAH 18 billion. Accordingly, there are measures that are seen to rectify the situation," Leshchenko emphasized.

In addition, according to him, this year the company's infrastructure suffered more than 800 enemy attacks, and more than 3,000 facilities were damaged.

Among the proposed measures, Leshchenko named:

  1. Internal optimization. In particular, the sale of scrap metal, which can bring about UAH 10 billion.
    1. Compensation for losses from the state budget: "16 billion at the expense of the budget, in order to compensate for passenger losses."
      1. Gradual indexation of freight tariffs in two stages - from January 1 and July 1, 2026. Leshchenko emphasized that "this can give 22.5 billion, if we do it twice next year, from January 1 and from July 1, gradually 27.5 and then 11%."

        He also added that "this year the government has already transferred 13 billion, or rather, there is an agreement to transfer, part of this amount has already been transferred. In total, 30 billion for passenger compensation," Leshchenko noted.

        Dynamic pricing for passengers

        According to him, the total amount of compensation next year could be 16 billion. "Can this be avoided? It can. But it is necessary to increase the cost of railway tickets for long-distance connections by 3-4 times. So that you understand what kind of stress this will be... Perhaps some are ready for this. But Ukrainians will definitely not support this in the difficult conditions of the current war," he noted.

        We plan to raise dynamic pricing - for SV and first class "Intercity". This is a partial improvement of the result, but not completely

        - said Leshchenko.

        This may mean that the ticket price will depend on demand, purchase date, and train occupancy.

        "UZ-3000" program

        Leshchenko also reminded about the presidential initiative "UZ-3000", aimed at more efficient use of the company's resources.

        "These are two parallel stories. On the one hand, financing to cover chronic passenger losses, on the other hand, unused railway resources, which amount to almost 700,000 seats in some months. In general, there is no problem with the readiness to allocate 200-250,000 passenger seats for passengers free of charge during off-peak periods," Leshchenko summarized.

        Recall

        Ukrzaliznytsia joins the winter support announced by the President with the "UZ-3000" program, which will allow free travel of 3000 km. The program aims to make travel more accessible and relieve the railway during peak periods.

        Alla Kiosak

        SocietyEconomy
        State budget
        Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine
        War in Ukraine
        Serhiy Leshchenko
        Verkhovna Rada
        Ukraine