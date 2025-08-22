$41.380.02
Trump changes rhetoric: Ukraine must go on the offensive - CNNPhoto
August 21, 02:24 PM • 26048 views
Defence City adopted – what is the situation with residency for Ukrainian aviation?
Exclusive
August 21, 12:55 PM • 30074 views
Cabinet's interference in marketing agreements between pharmaceutical manufacturers and pharmacies threatens competition and industry development - American Chamber of Commerce
Exclusive
August 21, 12:13 PM • 35535 views
MPs will challenge in the Constitutional Court the law that deprives shareholders of banks undergoing liquidation of access to justice - MP
August 21, 11:27 AM • 21362 views
Svyrydenko: the government is preparing 155 schools for a return to offline learning and promises hot meals for students from grades 1 to 11
Exclusive
August 21, 10:22 AM • 32761 views
The Ministry of Social Policy, Family and Unity will continue working on a platform for Ukrainians abroad
August 21, 07:38 AM • 71270 views
"Flamingo" with a radius of 3000 km: Zelenskyy spoke about the successes of the Ukrainian missile program
August 21, 06:16 AM • 78860 views
546 out of 574 Russian drones and 31 out of 40 missiles neutralized over Ukraine, including one out of 4 "Kinzhal" missiles
August 21, 05:30 AM • 81343 views
US Vice President Vance: Europe will have to bear the "lion's share" of the costs for security guarantees for Ukraine
August 20, 03:55 PM • 103011 views
US imposed sanctions against International Criminal Court judges
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

The Guardian

Half of the battles occurred in the Pokrovsk and Novopavlivka directions: General Staff map

Kyiv • UNN

 • 668 views

Over the past day, 157 combat engagements were recorded, half of which occurred in the Pokrovsk and Novopavlivka directions. The enemy launched two missile strikes with 44 missiles and 75 air strikes.

Up to half of the 157 battles on the front line yesterday took place in the Pokrovsk and Novopavlivka directions, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported in its morning summary on August 22, showing a map of the combat operations, writes UNN.

In total, 157 combat engagements were recorded over the past day.

- reported the General Staff.

According to updated information, yesterday the enemy launched two missile strikes with 44 missiles and 75 air strikes on the positions of Ukrainian units and settlements, dropped 125 guided aerial bombs, and used 5,875 kamikaze drones. The enemy also carried out 5,709 artillery shellings, including 98 from multiple rocket launcher systems.

"Over the past day, missile forces and artillery of the Defense Forces hit nine areas of concentration of personnel, weapons and military equipment, two missile and artillery systems, six command posts, and two fuel and lubricant depots of the Russian invaders," the report says.

Situation by directions

In the Northern-Slobozhansky and Kursk directions, Ukrainian soldiers repelled four attacks by the invaders yesterday. The enemy also launched nine air strikes, using 17 guided aerial bombs, and carried out 252 shellings, six of which were from multiple rocket launcher systems.

In the Southern-Slobozhansky direction, the enemy tried in vain ten times to advance near the settlements of Synelnykove, Vovchansk, Khatnie, Ambarnye, Zapadne, and in the direction of Kolodyazne.

In the Kupiansk direction, five attacks by the occupiers took place yesterday. The Defense Forces repelled the enemy's assault actions in the areas of Holubivka and Kupiansk.

In the Lyman direction, 24 combat engagements took place. The enemy tried to advance near the settlements of Karpivka, Zelena Dolyna, Kolodyazi, Dibrova, Zarichne, Torske, and towards Yampil.

In the Siversk direction, our troops repelled five enemy attacks in the areas of Serebryanka, Vyimka, Hryhorivka, Siversk, and Fedorivka.

In the Kramatorsk direction, the enemy carried out six attacks, in the area of Bila Hora and towards Predtechyne.

Yesterday, in the Toretsk direction, the enemy attacked Ukrainian defense units six times in the areas of Oleksandro-Kalynove, Pleshchiivka, Sofiivka, Poltavka, and Toretsk.

In the Pokrovsk direction, over the past day, our defenders stopped 43 assault actions of the aggressor near the settlements of Nykanorivka, Novoekonomichne, Mykolaivka, Rodynske, Sukhetske, Horikhove, Myroliubivka, Chervony Lyman, Promin, Pokrovsk, Zvirove, Novopavlivka, Muravka, Novoukrainka, Zatyshok, Kotlyne, Udachne, Lysivka, Dachne.

In the Novopavlivka direction, Ukrainian defenders repelled 35 attacks by the invaders in the areas of the settlements of Voskresenka, Zaporizke, Temerivka, Zelene Pole, Tolstoy, Lisne, Olhivske, and in the direction of the settlements of Kamyshivakha, Filiia.

In the Huliaipole and Orikhiv directions, the enemy did not conduct offensive operations.

In the Prydniprovsky direction, enemy units tried to advance twice - without success.

In the Volyn and Polissia directions, no signs of the formation of enemy offensive groups were detected.

Russian losses per day on August 21: 790 soldiers and 33 cruise missiles22.08.25, 07:29 • 1558 views

Julia Shramko

