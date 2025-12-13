53 combat engagements took place at the front: the enemy is actively operating in the Pokrovsk and Kostiantynivka directions

Since the beginning of the day, 53 combat engagements have taken place at the front. The enemy is actively operating in the Pokrovsk and Kostiantynivka directions, UNN reports with reference to the General Staff's summary.

In the Northern Slobozhansky and Kursk directions, two combat engagements took place. The enemy launched two air strikes, dropped four guided aerial bombs, and carried out 78 shellings.

In the Southern Slobozhansky direction, five enemy attacks took place in the areas of the settlements of Prylipka, Vovchansk, and towards the settlement of Synelnykove. One more battle is ongoing.

In the Kupyansk direction, the enemy unsuccessfully tried once to dislodge our units from their occupied positions towards the settlement of Monachynivka.

In the Lyman direction, seven combat engagements took place today. The enemy attacked towards Novyi Myr, Novoselivka, Drobycheve, and Zarichne; battles are ongoing in three locations.

In the Sloviansk direction, the enemy carried out three attacks today in the areas of the settlements of Yampil, Serebryanka, and towards Platonivka.

The Defense Forces stopped 12 enemy attacks in the Kostiantynivka direction. The invaders tried to advance in the areas of the settlements of Pleshchiivka, Kleban-Byk, Rusyn Yar, and towards Kostiantynivka, Oleksandro-Shultyne. One more battle is ongoing.

In the Pokrovsk direction, Russian troops tried to advance 19 times on the positions of our troops in the areas of the settlements of Udachne, Novomykolaivka, Dachne, and towards Sofiivka, Novo-Shakhove, Bilytske, Rodynske, Myrnohrad, Pokrovsk, Hryshyne, Molodetske, Novopavlivka. Our defenders have already repelled 18 attacks, one battle is ongoing.

In the Oleksandrivka direction, Ukrainian defenders repelled four enemy attacks near the settlements of Verbove, Pryvilne, and in the directions of Oleksandrivka, Rybne.

In the Huliaipole direction, our soldiers repelled an attack by enemy units towards Dobropillia.

In the Kramatorsk, Orikhiv, and Prydniprovsky directions, the enemy did not conduct offensive operations.

In other directions, no significant changes in the situation occurred, the General Staff summarized.

In the war against Ukraine, the Russian Federation lost another 1,300 servicemen – General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine