03:01 PM • 996 views
Belarus handed over 114 civilians to Ukraine: among them well-known Belarusian oppositionists and UkrainiansPhoto
01:58 PM • 3628 views
Zelenskyy instructed the GUR to intensify efforts to free prisoners of war before the New Year
01:41 PM • 5424 views
5 imprisoned civilians return to Ukraine from Belarus - Zelenskyy
12:30 PM • 6882 views
US and Ukrainian advisers to attend peace talks in Berlin on Sunday - dpa
Exclusive
11:00 AM • 10707 views
Asthma nearby: why the disease can appear suddenly and how to protect yourself
10:39 AM • 12529 views
13 out of 30 Russian missiles and 417 out of 465 drones were neutralized over Ukraine, Russia attacked with 4 "Kinzhal" missiles
09:59 AM • 11583 views
Over a million consumers without electricity after Russia's night attack - Ministry of Internal AffairsPhoto
December 13, 08:44 AM • 12137 views
Europe fears a Trojan horse for Russia in Trump's plan for Ukraine - Bloomberg
December 13, 07:54 AM • 7194 views
Heavyweight joins: four EU countries already against plan for frozen Russian assets for Ukraine - Politico
December 13, 07:37 AM • 7160 views
Trump administration ready to provide Ukraine with Article 5 NATO-based guarantee - Axios
53 combat engagements took place at the front: the enemy is actively operating in the Pokrovsk and Kostiantynivka directions

Kyiv • UNN

 • 192 views

Since the beginning of the day, 53 combat engagements have been recorded at the front. Russian troops are actively attacking in the Pokrovsk and Kostiantynivka directions, where 19 and 12 attacks took place, respectively.

53 combat engagements took place at the front: the enemy is actively operating in the Pokrovsk and Kostiantynivka directions

Since the beginning of the day, 53 combat engagements have taken place at the front. The enemy is actively operating in the Pokrovsk and Kostiantynivka directions, UNN reports with reference to the General Staff's summary.

In the Northern Slobozhansky and Kursk directions, two combat engagements took place. The enemy launched two air strikes, dropped four guided aerial bombs, and carried out 78 shellings.

In the Southern Slobozhansky direction, five enemy attacks took place in the areas of the settlements of Prylipka, Vovchansk, and towards the settlement of Synelnykove. One more battle is ongoing.

In the Kupyansk direction, the enemy unsuccessfully tried once to dislodge our units from their occupied positions towards the settlement of Monachynivka.

In the Lyman direction, seven combat engagements took place today. The enemy attacked towards Novyi Myr, Novoselivka, Drobycheve, and Zarichne; battles are ongoing in three locations.

In the Sloviansk direction, the enemy carried out three attacks today in the areas of the settlements of Yampil, Serebryanka, and towards Platonivka.

The Defense Forces stopped 12 enemy attacks in the Kostiantynivka direction. The invaders tried to advance in the areas of the settlements of Pleshchiivka, Kleban-Byk, Rusyn Yar, and towards Kostiantynivka, Oleksandro-Shultyne. One more battle is ongoing.

In the Pokrovsk direction, Russian troops tried to advance 19 times on the positions of our troops in the areas of the settlements of Udachne, Novomykolaivka, Dachne, and towards Sofiivka, Novo-Shakhove, Bilytske, Rodynske, Myrnohrad, Pokrovsk, Hryshyne, Molodetske, Novopavlivka. Our defenders have already repelled 18 attacks, one battle is ongoing.

In the Oleksandrivka direction, Ukrainian defenders repelled four enemy attacks near the settlements of Verbove, Pryvilne, and in the directions of Oleksandrivka, Rybne.

In the Huliaipole direction, our soldiers repelled an attack by enemy units towards Dobropillia.

In the Kramatorsk, Orikhiv, and Prydniprovsky directions, the enemy did not conduct offensive operations.

In other directions, no significant changes in the situation occurred, the General Staff summarized.

In the war against Ukraine, the Russian Federation lost another 1,300 servicemen – General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine13.12.25, 07:23 • 3676 views

Antonina Tumanova

War in Ukraine
Martial law
War in Ukraine
Skirmishes
Vovchansk
Pokrovsk
Synelnykove
Myrnohrad
Ukraine
Kostiantynivka