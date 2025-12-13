In the war against Ukraine, the Russian Federation lost another 1,300 servicemen – General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Kyiv • UNN
On December 12, the Russian army lost at least 1,300 servicemen and 103 units of automotive equipment. The total combat losses of the enemy from 24.02.22 to 13.12.25 amounted to approximately 1,187,780 personnel.
During December 12, the Russian army lost at least 1,300 more servicemen. Ukrainian defenders also destroyed 103 units of automotive equipment and fuel tankers. This is reported by UNN with reference to the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.
Details
The total combat losses of the enemy from 24.02.22 to 13.12.25 are estimated to be:
- personnel – about 1,187,780 (+1,300) people;
- tanks – 11,409 (+3) units;
- armored combat vehicles – 23,714 (+9) units;
- artillery systems – 35,032 (+24) units;
- MLRS – 1,567 (+1) units;
- air defense systems – 1,258 (+2) units;
- aircraft – 432 (+0) units;
- helicopters – 347 (+0) units;
- UAVs of operational-tactical level – 89,684 (+283) units;
- cruise missiles – 4,060 (+0) units;
- ships / boats – 28 (+0) units;
- submarines – 1 (+0) unit;
- automotive equipment and fuel tankers – 69,717 (+103) units;
- special equipment – 4,026 (+2) units.
The General Staff added that the data is being updated.
