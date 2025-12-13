In the war against Ukraine, the Russian Federation lost another 1,300 servicemen – General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

$42.270.01
US envoy Witkoff to meet Zelenskyy and European leaders in Berlin - WSJ
December 12, 09:33 PM • 13961 views
The meeting on Ukraine scheduled for December 13 in Paris will not take place - RMF24
December 12, 06:15 PM • 21081 views
EU decides to indefinitely freeze Russian assets
Exclusive
December 12, 05:00 PM • 22536 views
Cheese consumption is the lowest in Europe: what dairy products Ukrainians prefer
December 12, 01:33 PM • 27545 views
New Labor Code finalized and ready for consideration: what to expect
Exclusive
December 12, 01:09 PM • 34396 views
Hybrid warfare: why Russia is destroying pharmaceutical infrastructure and provoking drug shortages in Ukraine
Exclusive
December 12, 01:07 PM • 37923 views
Butter prices are falling, warehouses are overflowing: what is happening in the Ukrainian dairy market and what are the forecasts?
Exclusive
December 12, 11:47 AM • 46379 views
What the new generation of women are investing in: from technology to luxury
December 12, 11:37 AM • 33899 views
I will come for everyone personally: Prosecutor General Kravchenko is not going to resign and knows who is working against him
December 12, 10:25 AM • 24448 views
SBU's powers to expand: Zelenskyy signed the law
Trump approved Ukraine's strikes on Russia's 'shadow fleet' - media
Russian army repeatedly attacked Odesa region: port infrastructure damaged, fire broke out
US special forces intercepted a vessel from China to Iran, seizing military cargo
Archaeologists in Turkey discover a vibrant 3rd-century fresco depicting Jesus
20 substations destroyed: energy workers show consequences of Russian attack
Pinterest reveals top trends for 2026: from Glitchy Glam to List Pals
Butter prices are falling, warehouses are overflowing: what is happening in the Ukrainian dairy market and what are the forecasts?
Exclusive
December 12, 01:07 PM • 37923 views
Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 became The Game Awards 2025 Game of the Year: full list of winners
What the new generation of women are investing in: from technology to luxury
Exclusive
December 12, 11:47 AM • 46379 views
Attacks on pharmaceutical logistics: Russia uses drug shortages as a way to pressure Ukrainians
Exclusive
December 11, 01:44 PM • 79678 views
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Rustem Umerov
Yulia Svyrydenko
Joe Biden
Ukraine
United States
Great Britain
Germany
Odesa Oblast
Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 became The Game Awards 2025 Game of the Year: full list of winners
New Star Wars video game "Fate of the Old Republic" gets a teaser
Shakira became a meme hero after a funny mistake in a post about a cartoon
Scientists revealed how binge-watching at night affects markets
Holiday shopping 2025: what gifts Ukrainians choose and whether they listen to AI - survey
Technology
Social network
The Diplomat
Lockheed Martin F-35 Lightning II
R-360 Neptune

In the war against Ukraine, the Russian Federation lost another 1,300 servicemen – General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

Kyiv • UNN

 • 262 views

On December 12, the Russian army lost at least 1,300 servicemen and 103 units of automotive equipment. The total combat losses of the enemy from 24.02.22 to 13.12.25 amounted to approximately 1,187,780 personnel.

In the war against Ukraine, the Russian Federation lost another 1,300 servicemen – General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

During December 12, the Russian army lost at least 1,300 more servicemen. Ukrainian defenders also destroyed 103 units of automotive equipment and fuel tankers. This is reported by UNN with reference to the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Details

The total combat losses of the enemy from 24.02.22 to 13.12.25 are estimated to be:

  • personnel – about 1,187,780 (+1,300) people;
    • tanks – 11,409 (+3) units;
      • armored combat vehicles – 23,714 (+9) units;
        • artillery systems – 35,032 (+24) units;
          • MLRS – 1,567 (+1) units;
            • air defense systems – 1,258 (+2) units;
              • aircraft – 432 (+0) units;
                • helicopters – 347 (+0) units;
                  • UAVs of operational-tactical level – 89,684 (+283) units;
                    • cruise missiles – 4,060 (+0) units;
                      • ships / boats – 28 (+0) units;
                        • submarines – 1 (+0) unit;
                          • automotive equipment and fuel tankers – 69,717 (+103) units;
                            • special equipment – 4,026 (+2) units.

                              The General Staff added that the data is being updated.

                              Recall

                              Since the beginning of the day, 161 combat engagements have been recorded at the front. In the Pokrovsk direction, the enemy carried out 37 attacks, Ukrainian defenders eliminated 109 and wounded 40 occupiers.

                              Trump approved Ukraine's strikes on Russia's 'shadow fleet' - media12.12.25, 20:53 • 10086 views

                              Vita Zelenetska

                              War in Ukraine
                              Technology
                              Martial law
                              War in Ukraine
                              Skirmishes
                              General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine