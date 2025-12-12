Trump approved Ukraine's strikes on Russia's 'shadow fleet' - media

$42.270.01
49.520.30
ukenru
06:15 PM • 4940 views
EU decides to indefinitely freeze Russian assets
Exclusive
05:00 PM • 10702 views
Cheese consumption is the lowest in Europe: what dairy products Ukrainians prefer
December 12, 01:33 PM • 15763 views
New Labor Code finalized and ready for consideration: what to expect
Exclusive
December 12, 01:09 PM • 22374 views
Hybrid warfare: why Russia is destroying pharmaceutical infrastructure and provoking drug shortages in Ukraine
Exclusive
December 12, 01:07 PM • 27083 views
Butter prices are falling, warehouses are overflowing: what is happening in the Ukrainian dairy market and what are the forecasts?
Exclusive
December 12, 11:47 AM • 37322 views
What the new generation of women are investing in: from technology to luxury
December 12, 11:37 AM • 29258 views
I will come for everyone personally: Prosecutor General Kravchenko is not going to resign and knows who is working against him
December 12, 10:25 AM • 23275 views
SBU's powers to expand: Zelenskyy signed the law
Exclusive
December 12, 10:23 AM • 23431 views
The Verkhovna Rada is working on improving legislation that regulates the operation of medical institutions
Exclusive
December 12, 07:00 AM • 24260 views
Car re-registration in Ukraine: lawyer explains where it can be done, how much it costs, and the pros and cons of different methods
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+7°
5.9m/s
85%
749mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
New Star Wars video game "Fate of the Old Republic" gets a teaserVideoDecember 12, 10:01 AM • 22476 views
Russian "war economy" has exhausted its resources: intelligence reveals signsDecember 12, 11:11 AM • 11059 views
Battle for Kupyansk: Defense Forces confirm blocking of Russians in the cityDecember 12, 11:30 AM • 17589 views
Russia attacked a sports school in Shostka with attack UAVs during children's training - OVADecember 12, 12:07 PM • 23794 views
Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 became The Game Awards 2025 Game of the Year: full list of winnersVideoDecember 12, 12:55 PM • 22673 views
Publications
Pinterest reveals top trends for 2026: from Glitchy Glam to List Pals05:56 PM • 6624 views
Butter prices are falling, warehouses are overflowing: what is happening in the Ukrainian dairy market and what are the forecasts?
Exclusive
December 12, 01:07 PM • 27077 views
Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 became The Game Awards 2025 Game of the Year: full list of winnersVideoDecember 12, 12:55 PM • 22727 views
What the new generation of women are investing in: from technology to luxury
Exclusive
December 12, 11:47 AM • 37317 views
Attacks on pharmaceutical logistics: Russia uses drug shortages as a way to pressure UkrainiansPhoto
Exclusive
December 11, 01:44 PM • 73764 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Friedrich Merz
Rustem Umerov
Yulia Svyrydenko
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Germany
Great Britain
Odesa
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 became The Game Awards 2025 Game of the Year: full list of winnersVideoDecember 12, 12:55 PM • 22727 views
New Star Wars video game "Fate of the Old Republic" gets a teaserVideoDecember 12, 10:01 AM • 22509 views
Shakira became a meme hero after a funny mistake in a post about a cartoonDecember 11, 11:09 AM • 51152 views
Scientists revealed how binge-watching at night affects marketsDecember 10, 01:37 PM • 44505 views
Holiday shopping 2025: what gifts Ukrainians choose and whether they listen to AI - surveyPhotoDecember 10, 12:35 PM • 49265 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
Film
Series
Tu-95

Trump approved Ukraine's strikes on Russia's 'shadow fleet' - media

Kyiv • UNN

 • 174 views

According to The Atlantic, Trump did not object to strikes on Russia's oil logistics in international waters and, in several cases, approved the transfer of intelligence to Kyiv, which was used to target Russia's oil infrastructure.

Trump approved Ukraine's strikes on Russia's 'shadow fleet' - media

The administration of US President Donald Trump has effectively given Ukraine the green light to strike Russia's "shadow fleet." This was reported on Thursday, December 10, by The Atlantic, citing American and Ukrainian officials, UNN reports with reference to DW.

Details

The publication notes that while under Joe Biden, Washington feared escalation and opposed attacks on Russian vessels in international waters, with the arrival of the Republican administration, the approach changed.

According to The Atlantic, Trump did not object to strikes on Russia's oil logistics in international waters and in a number of cases approved the transfer of intelligence to Kyiv, which was used to hit oil infrastructure facilities in Russia.

Another Russian tanker exploded off the coast of Turkey: what is known28.11.25, 20:49 • 8472 views

In recent weeks, Ukraine, amid US pressure on Kyiv to accelerate peace talks, has blown up five "shadow fleet" tankers carrying Russian oil. The Security Service of Ukraine (SSU) claimed responsibility for the attacks in the Black Sea. Moscow called what is happening "piracy" and threatened retaliatory strikes on vessels exporting Ukrainian goods.

Turkey summons Russian and Ukrainian diplomats over attacks on ships in Black Sea04.12.25, 19:19 • 8559 views

Add

The confrontation around oil logistics has led to an increase in ship insurance prices. The Atlantic notes that despite Trump's public statements about seeking a "peaceful settlement," his administration supported Kyiv's desire to damage Russia's oil sector. In October, Washington imposed sanctions against Rosneft and Lukoil, which paralyzed part of Russian exports and lowered the value of Russian oil on the world market.

According to The Atlantic, the US recognizes the risks to the global energy market but considers such strikes a tool to pressure Putin. Washington expects that weakening Russia's oil logistics will push the Kremlin to more actively seek ways to start peace negotiations.

Antonina Tumanova

War in Ukraine
Sanctions
Energy
War in Ukraine
Vladimir Putin
Security Service of Ukraine
Donald Trump
Joe Biden
United States
Ukraine