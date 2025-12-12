Trump approved Ukraine's strikes on Russia's 'shadow fleet' - media

The administration of US President Donald Trump has effectively given Ukraine the green light to strike Russia's "shadow fleet." This was reported on Thursday, December 10, by The Atlantic, citing American and Ukrainian officials, UNN reports with reference to DW.

Details

The publication notes that while under Joe Biden, Washington feared escalation and opposed attacks on Russian vessels in international waters, with the arrival of the Republican administration, the approach changed.

According to The Atlantic, Trump did not object to strikes on Russia's oil logistics in international waters and in a number of cases approved the transfer of intelligence to Kyiv, which was used to hit oil infrastructure facilities in Russia.

Another Russian tanker exploded off the coast of Turkey: what is known

In recent weeks, Ukraine, amid US pressure on Kyiv to accelerate peace talks, has blown up five "shadow fleet" tankers carrying Russian oil. The Security Service of Ukraine (SSU) claimed responsibility for the attacks in the Black Sea. Moscow called what is happening "piracy" and threatened retaliatory strikes on vessels exporting Ukrainian goods.

Turkey summons Russian and Ukrainian diplomats over attacks on ships in Black Sea

Add

The confrontation around oil logistics has led to an increase in ship insurance prices. The Atlantic notes that despite Trump's public statements about seeking a "peaceful settlement," his administration supported Kyiv's desire to damage Russia's oil sector. In October, Washington imposed sanctions against Rosneft and Lukoil, which paralyzed part of Russian exports and lowered the value of Russian oil on the world market.

According to The Atlantic, the US recognizes the risks to the global energy market but considers such strikes a tool to pressure Putin. Washington expects that weakening Russia's oil logistics will push the Kremlin to more actively seek ways to start peace negotiations.