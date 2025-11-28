Another Russian tanker exploded off the coast of Turkey: what is known

$42.190.11
48.870.08
ukenru
03:39 PM • 9170 views
In the near future, representatives of the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry, National Security and Defense Council, and intelligence will meet with the American side - Zelenskyy
03:22 PM • 14049 views
Head of OP Yermak resigns - Zelenskyy
Exclusive
01:56 PM • 21261 views
"Reparation" loan for Ukraine: should we expect it and how is it related to the peace plan
Exclusive
01:08 PM • 18188 views
Will the curfew in Kyiv be shortened for the New Year holidays? The answer from the Kyiv City State Administration and the Kyiv City Military Administration
01:03 PM • 15310 views
Another category of Ukrainians can apply for a deferment through "Reserve+"
November 28, 11:00 AM • 32457 views
From surgery to coma: how a patient could have been infected with a dangerous bacterium at the private clinic OdrexPhoto
November 28, 09:41 AM • 20898 views
General Staff confirmed the hit on Saratov Oil Refinery, drone depot at Saki airfield, and other occupation facilities
November 28, 09:17 AM • 18188 views
Moderate warming is coming to Ukraine: what weather to expect on November 29 and 30
Exclusive
November 28, 08:06 AM • 37019 views
How safe is it to sleep with a cat or dog in the same bed: a veterinarian discusses the risks
November 28, 06:58 AM • 20039 views
EU Economy Commissioner calls on G7 to speed up payment of $50 billion to Ukraine
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+3°
1m/s
84%
756mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
EU suspects Belgium of 'secondary motive' for blocking €140 billion for Ukraine - PoliticoNovember 28, 10:44 AM • 16153 views
Over UAH 2 million for housing for IDPs from occupied territories: which IDPs can apply for a voucherNovember 28, 10:45 AM • 31027 views
10 common mistakes beginners make in a new jobNovember 28, 12:04 PM • 21507 views
Nord Stream case: German court remands suspected Ukrainian in custodyNovember 28, 12:34 PM • 9066 views
Defense Forces actively destroyed Russians fleeing to Huliaipole - KovalenkoNovember 28, 12:51 PM • 7562 views
Publications
"Reparation" loan for Ukraine: should we expect it and how is it related to the peace plan
Exclusive
01:56 PM • 21256 views
10 common mistakes beginners make in a new jobNovember 28, 12:04 PM • 21543 views
From surgery to coma: how a patient could have been infected with a dangerous bacterium at the private clinic OdrexPhotoNovember 28, 11:00 AM • 32455 views
Over UAH 2 million for housing for IDPs from occupied territories: which IDPs can apply for a voucherNovember 28, 10:45 AM • 31058 views
How safe is it to sleep with a cat or dog in the same bed: a veterinarian discusses the risks
Exclusive
November 28, 08:06 AM • 37016 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Andriy Yermak
Donald Trump
Yulia Svyrydenko
Ruslan Stefanchuk
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Turkey
Village
France
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Police rescued an owl entangled in an anti-drone net in the Kupyansk directionNovember 28, 02:36 AM • 24238 views
Netflix faced a glitch during the premiere of the fifth season of "Stranger Things"November 27, 06:49 AM • 41485 views
Snowman from "Frozen" "came to life" at Disneyland Paris: what is known about the Olaf robotNovember 25, 02:23 PM • 61560 views
Meghan Markle took a designer dress from a fashion photoshoot without asking - mediaNovember 25, 08:39 AM • 94011 views
German actor Udo Kier, known for his roles in "My Own Private Idaho" and "Flesh for Frankenstein," has died at 81November 24, 08:11 AM • 108899 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
WhatsApp
Gold
Buk air defense system

Another Russian tanker exploded off the coast of Turkey: what is known

Kyiv • UNN

 • 104 views

Two tankers, Kairos and Virat, carrying Russian oil and under sanctions, exploded off the coast of Turkey in the Black Sea. The causes of the incidents are unknown, and a rescue operation is underway.

Another Russian tanker exploded off the coast of Turkey: what is known

Two ocean tankers, which were severely sanctioned for transporting Russian oil, exploded off the coast of the Black Sea in Turkey, UNN reports with reference to Bloomberg.

Details

The first 900-foot tanker Kairos was taking on water after the explosion, a local port agent said. The Turkish General Directorate of Maritime Affairs confirmed the incident and reported that a second vessel, the Virat, was also affected off the coast of Turkey and was engulfed in smoke. The causes of the incident are unclear, and a rescue operation is currently underway to save both vessels.

The publication notes that these two vessels are among hundreds assembled to ensure the transportation of Russian oil after the invasion of Ukraine. Kairos is under sanctions from the United Kingdom and the European Union, and Virat is under sanctions from the United States and the EU.

This is not the first time that explosions have occurred on ships connected with Moscow this year. In early 2025, a series of explosions also occurred on merchant ships that had previously called at Russian ports.

It is not yet known what happened to these vessels, and who, if they were attacked, is responsible.

The Spanish Navy, which issues navigational warnings in the region, states that since the beginning of the conflict, floating mines in some areas of the Black Sea also pose a significant risk.

In October, 84 oil tankers from Russia's "shadow fleet" left Russian ports - intelligence12.11.25, 16:27 • 3250 views

Addendum

The "Kairos" is a Suezmax-class vessel that previously made a voyage from the Russian port of Novorossiysk to Paradip (India) carrying Russia's flagship Urals crude oil. According to ship tracking data collected by Bloomberg, at the time of the incident, it was returning to a Russian port to load its next cargo.

Like the Kairos, the Virat was empty at the time of the incident. Apparently, it had been idle in the western Black Sea for most of the year after being blacklisted by the US Office of Foreign Assets Control on January 10.

The managers of both vessels, listed in the international safety database Equasis, did not respond to calls and emails requesting comment.

Russia's shadow fleet tanker Kairos caught fire off Turkey after a suspected mine explosion28.11.25, 18:49 • 2080 views

Antonina Tumanova

News of the World
Sanctions
Technology
War in Ukraine
India
European Union
Spain
Turkey
United States
Ukraine