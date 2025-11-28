Russia's shadow fleet tanker Kairos caught fire off Turkey after a suspected mine explosion

$42.190.11
48.870.08
ukenru
03:39 PM • 4184 views
In the near future, representatives of the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry, National Security and Defense Council, and intelligence will meet with the American side - Zelenskyy
03:22 PM • 8468 views
Head of OP Yermak resigns - Zelenskyy
Exclusive
01:56 PM • 15518 views
"Reparation" loan for Ukraine: should we expect it and how is it related to the peace plan
Exclusive
01:08 PM • 14675 views
Will the curfew in Kyiv be shortened for the New Year holidays? The answer from the Kyiv City State Administration and the Kyiv City Military Administration
01:03 PM • 12852 views
Another category of Ukrainians can apply for a deferment through "Reserve+"
November 28, 11:00 AM • 29111 views
From surgery to coma: how a patient could have been infected with a dangerous bacterium at the private clinic OdrexPhoto
November 28, 09:41 AM • 20069 views
General Staff confirmed the hit on Saratov Oil Refinery, drone depot at Saki airfield, and other occupation facilities
November 28, 09:17 AM • 17823 views
Moderate warming is coming to Ukraine: what weather to expect on November 29 and 30
Exclusive
November 28, 08:06 AM • 34148 views
How safe is it to sleep with a cat or dog in the same bed: a veterinarian discusses the risks
November 28, 06:58 AM • 19659 views
EU Economy Commissioner calls on G7 to speed up payment of $50 billion to Ukraine
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+3°
1.8m/s
84%
756mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Hong Kong fire death toll continues to rise, last search for survivors in 7 towers underwayVideoNovember 28, 07:16 AM • 21692 views
Blowing themselves up with grenades: Kim Jong Un ordered his soldiers in Ukraine not to surrenderNovember 28, 07:24 AM • 24689 views
Dengue fever detected in a man in Lviv after a trip to Indonesia: what are the symptoms?November 28, 07:39 AM • 24131 views
Over UAH 2 million for housing for IDPs from occupied territories: which IDPs can apply for a voucherNovember 28, 10:45 AM • 26633 views
10 common mistakes beginners make in a new job12:04 PM • 16860 views
Publications
"Reparation" loan for Ukraine: should we expect it and how is it related to the peace plan
Exclusive
01:56 PM • 15510 views
10 common mistakes beginners make in a new job12:04 PM • 17017 views
From surgery to coma: how a patient could have been infected with a dangerous bacterium at the private clinic OdrexPhotoNovember 28, 11:00 AM • 29111 views
Over UAH 2 million for housing for IDPs from occupied territories: which IDPs can apply for a voucherNovember 28, 10:45 AM • 26794 views
How safe is it to sleep with a cat or dog in the same bed: a veterinarian discusses the risks
Exclusive
November 28, 08:06 AM • 34146 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Andriy Yermak
Donald Trump
Viktor Orbán
Ruslan Stefanchuk
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Sumy Oblast
China
Hungary
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Police rescued an owl entangled in an anti-drone net in the Kupyansk directionNovember 28, 02:36 AM • 23227 views
Netflix faced a glitch during the premiere of the fifth season of "Stranger Things"November 27, 06:49 AM • 40461 views
Snowman from "Frozen" "came to life" at Disneyland Paris: what is known about the Olaf robotNovember 25, 02:23 PM • 60569 views
Meghan Markle took a designer dress from a fashion photoshoot without asking - mediaNovember 25, 08:39 AM • 93134 views
German actor Udo Kier, known for his roles in "My Own Private Idaho" and "Flesh for Frankenstein," has died at 81November 24, 08:11 AM • 108064 views
Actual
Social network
Technology
Gold
Buk air defense system
Tor missile system

Russia's shadow fleet tanker Kairos caught fire off Turkey after a suspected mine explosion

Kyiv • UNN

 • 316 views

North of the Turkish coast, the tanker Kairos, part of Russia's shadow fleet, was damaged and caught fire. The vessel, which is under EU and UK sanctions, was not carrying cargo at the time of the incident.

Russia's shadow fleet tanker Kairos caught fire off Turkey after a suspected mine explosion

North of the Turkish coast, the oil tanker Kairos, part of Russia's shadow fleet, was damaged after a probable mine explosion, a local port agent reported. This is reported by UNN with reference to Bloomberg.

Details

The Turkish General Directorate of Maritime Affairs clarified that a fire broke out on the vessel due to an external impact, and rescue vessels were dispatched to evacuate the 25 crew members. At the time of the incident, the tanker was not carrying cargo.

Kairos is a Suezmax-class vessel that is sanctioned by the UK and the EU for transporting Russian oil, but not by the US. The tanker's previous voyage was from Novorossiysk to Paradip in India, where it transported Urals crude oil. According to Bloomberg vessel tracking data, Kairos then returned to the Russian port to load new cargo.

Isolation deepens: Russia fails to secure a seat on the Council of the International Maritime Organization28.11.25, 14:32 • 3428 views

Stepan Haftko

News of the World
Sanctions
War in Ukraine
Bloomberg L.P.
India
European Union
Turkey
United States