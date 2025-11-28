Isolation deepens: Russia fails to secure a seat on the Council of the International Maritime Organization

$42.190.11
From surgery to coma: how a patient could have been infected with a dangerous bacterium at the private clinic Odrex
10:44 AM • 7868 views
EU suspects Belgium of 'secondary motive' for blocking €140 billion for Ukraine - Politico
09:41 AM • 11175 views
General Staff confirmed the hit on Saratov Oil Refinery, drone depot at Saki airfield, and other occupation facilities
09:17 AM • 12094 views
Moderate warming is coming to Ukraine: what weather to expect on November 29 and 30
Exclusive
08:06 AM • 21450 views
How safe is it to sleep with a cat or dog in the same bed: a veterinarian discusses the risks
06:58 AM • 17368 views
EU Economy Commissioner calls on G7 to speed up payment of $50 billion to Ukraine
November 28, 06:35 AM • 16503 views
NABU and SAP conduct searches at Yermak's - sources
November 28, 06:29 AM • 14467 views
Orban went to Moscow for talks with Putin: he is going to talk about energy and peace efforts in Russia's war against Ukraine
November 27, 10:13 PM • 11853 views
Kyiv's Dynamo fired Shovkovsky and the entire coaching staffPhoto
November 27, 06:30 PM • 29935 views
Zelenskyy announces important negotiations next week
Ukrainian found dead in burned-out car in Vienna - media
November 28, 06:12 AM • 11869 views
Hong Kong fire death toll continues to rise, last search for survivors in 7 towers underway
07:16 AM • 11739 views
Blowing themselves up with grenades: Kim Jong Un ordered his soldiers in Ukraine not to surrender
07:24 AM • 14446 views
Dengue fever detected in a man in Lviv after a trip to Indonesia: what are the symptoms?
07:39 AM • 10900 views
Over UAH 2 million for housing for IDPs from occupied territories: which IDPs can apply for a voucher
10:45 AM • 8652 views
10 common mistakes beginners make in a new job
12:04 PM • 3180 views
From surgery to coma: how a patient could have been infected with a dangerous bacterium at the private clinic Odrex
11:00 AM • 10440 views
Over UAH 2 million for housing for IDPs from occupied territories: which IDPs can apply for a voucher
10:45 AM • 8712 views
How safe is it to sleep with a cat or dog in the same bed: a veterinarian discusses the risks
Exclusive
08:06 AM • 21458 views
Exclusive
08:06 AM • 21458 views
Dengue fever detected in a man in Lviv after a trip to Indonesia: what are the symptoms?
07:39 AM • 10935 views
Donald Trump
Bart De Wever
Andriy Yermak
Viktor Orbán
Joe Biden
Ukraine
United States
Belgium
Washington, D.C.
Hungary
Police rescued an owl entangled in an anti-drone net in the Kupyansk direction
November 28, 02:36 AM • 18447 views
Netflix faced a glitch during the premiere of the fifth season of "Stranger Things"
November 27, 06:49 AM • 36104 views
Snowman from "Frozen" "came to life" at Disneyland Paris: what is known about the Olaf robot
November 25, 02:23 PM • 56508 views
Meghan Markle took a designer dress from a fashion photoshoot without asking - media
November 25, 08:39 AM • 89393 views
German actor Udo Kier, known for his roles in "My Own Private Idaho" and "Flesh for Frankenstein," has died at 81
November 24, 08:11 AM • 104536 views
Technology
BM-21 "Grad"
Kh-101
Tu-95

Isolation deepens: Russia fails to secure a seat on the Council of the International Maritime Organization

Kyiv • UNN

 • 116 views

Member states of the International Maritime Organization did not support Russia, which failed to secure a seat on the IMO Council. For several months, Ukraine had been explaining to its partners the true picture of Russian attacks on ports and civilian vessels.

Isolation deepens: Russia fails to secure a seat on the Council of the International Maritime Organization

Today, member states of the International Maritime Organization supported Ukraine's position - Russia did not get a seat on the IMO Council. Vice Prime Minister Oleksiy Kuleba emphasized that "this is an important step that protects international maritime security and confirms trust in global navigation rules," UNN reports.

Details

Kuleba noted that for several months, Ukraine has been systematically explaining the real picture to its partners. Russian strikes on ports and civilian vessels continue daily. The aggressor destroys infrastructure, shells merchant ships, creates dangers for sailors, mines water areas, and blocks ships under foreign flags. During the full-scale war, 162 sailors and port workers were injured. 131 civilian vessels were damaged or destroyed. The undermining of the Kakhovka dam cut off internal waterways from access to the sea, and the Mykolaiv region experienced a complete blockade of about forty foreign vessels.

The Ukrainian maritime industry operates even under these conditions. Our maritime corridor has ensured the export of over 160 million tons of cargo, including 94 million tons of grain to 55 countries. Ukrainian sailors continue their work around the world and support global trade.

- added the Vice Prime Minister.

According to him, in parallel, Russia is forming a shadow fleet and withdrawing ships from international rules. Such ships pose a threat to other participants in traffic and pollute the environment.

Ukraine consistently emphasized that only a responsible member of the international community can influence the formation of global maritime safety standards. The IMO Council determines navigation norms, environmental requirements, and the format for protecting human life at sea. Its authority must remain unchanged.

A country that strikes ports and kills sailors: Ukraine called for Russia not to be allowed into the Council of the International Maritime Organization24.11.25, 20:54 • 5779 views

Today's decision by partners preserved trust in the IMO. Ukraine will continue to work to ensure that maritime security remains a priority for all states that ensure free and safe navigation. Thank you to every country that voted against. Thank you to the Ukrainian team for their work.

- Kuleba summarized.

Let's add

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs also reacted to the decision of the member states of the International Maritime Organization.

This is another defeat for the Russian Federation in the elections to the governing bodies of international organizations, after failures in UNESCO and the OPCW, and at the same time clear evidence of its increasingly deep international isolation.

- emphasized Minister of Foreign Affairs Andriy Sybiha.

Ukraine elected to OPCW Executive Council, Russia defeated for third consecutive time - MFA25.11.25, 17:50 • 2829 views

Antonina Tumanova

PoliticsNews of the World
Sanctions
War in Ukraine
Andriy Sybiha
UNESCO
Ukraine
Mykolaiv