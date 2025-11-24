A country that strikes ports and kills sailors: Ukraine called for Russia not to be allowed into the Council of the International Maritime Organization

$42.270.11
48.700.19
ukenru
04:43 PM • 10725 views
Svyrydenko to coordinate candidacies for energy and justice ministers with 'Servant of the People' faction MPs - Zelenskyy
04:04 PM • 17941 views
In Ukraine, power outage schedules will be in effect on November 25: how many queues will be without electricity
02:30 PM • 17640 views
Peace plan after negotiations reduced from 28 to 19 points - FT
Exclusive
November 24, 02:00 PM • 20247 views
The Prosecutor General's Office demands that the Ministry of Health revoke the license of the scandalous Odesa clinic Odrex
Exclusive
November 24, 01:47 PM • 30680 views
Transfer of German Skyranger 35 to Ukraine: what tasks the vehicle can performPhotoVideo
Exclusive
November 24, 01:20 PM • 28044 views
Aviation on the brink: without tax breaks, Ukraine risks losing a strategic industry
November 24, 01:04 PM • 16999 views
"Absolute chaos reigned": WP learned about Trump's level of involvement amid peace plan talks
November 24, 12:38 PM • 14091 views
At the EU talks, an agreement was reached on the need the peace plan to be reworked due to the "unacceptability" of some proposals - Tusk
November 24, 12:29 PM • 11963 views
"Peace in Ukraine will not come overnight" - German Chancellor calls on Europe to maintain unity in approach to peace plan
November 24, 11:50 AM • 10192 views
Tomorrow, a meeting of the Coalition of the Willing will take place - Media
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+2°
2.3m/s
80%
749mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Supplies depleted: occupiers closed Katerynivka quarry in Mariupol districtNovember 24, 10:31 AM • 11280 views
Trump on possible progress in peace talks: "Don't believe it until you see it, but something good may be happening"November 24, 10:50 AM • 25044 views
Shooting between parents in Lviv school: one man wounded, children unharmed – SadovyiNovember 24, 10:55 AM • 21582 views
The Kremlin stated that the provisions of the EU peace plan are "unconstructive and unsuitable for Russia."02:48 PM • 8960 views
"Nut" cookies like in childhood: top 5 best recipesPhoto05:21 PM • 10604 views
Publications
"Nut" cookies like in childhood: top 5 best recipesPhoto05:21 PM • 10703 views
Transfer of German Skyranger 35 to Ukraine: what tasks the vehicle can performPhotoVideo
Exclusive
November 24, 01:47 PM • 30689 views
Aviation on the brink: without tax breaks, Ukraine risks losing a strategic industry
Exclusive
November 24, 01:20 PM • 28051 views
Some EU countries restrict aid to Ukrainian refugees: what the UN says
Exclusive
November 24, 07:12 AM • 44535 views
Astrological forecast for Ukraine for the week: the second wave of deep processes
Exclusive
November 23, 09:30 AM • 70011 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Xi Jinping
Marco Rubio
Pedro Sánchez
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Geneva
State Border of Ukraine
Donetsk Oblast
Advertisement
UNN Lite
German actor Udo Kier, known for his roles in "My Own Private Idaho" and "Flesh for Frankenstein," has died at 81November 24, 08:11 AM • 31001 views
"Wicked" Part Two Breaks Box Office RecordsNovember 24, 07:49 AM • 34278 views
Demi Lovato danced on a yacht and talked about working on a documentaryNovember 22, 07:12 PM • 43994 views
Wife of US Vice President Vance spotted without wedding ring during official eventVideoNovember 22, 08:13 AM • 54352 views
Former French President Sarkozy to release memoirs about his 20 days in prisonPhotoNovember 22, 07:49 AM • 55851 views
Actual
Social network
Technology
Film
The Guardian
MIM-104 Patriot

A country that strikes ports and kills sailors: Ukraine called for Russia not to be allowed into the Council of the International Maritime Organization

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1118 views

Ukraine calls on the world not to allow Russia to be elected to the Council of the International Maritime Organization, as the aggressor country strikes ports, merchant ships, and kills sailors. Deputy Prime Minister Oleksiy Kuleba emphasized that Russia should not set global standards for maritime safety.

A country that strikes ports and kills sailors: Ukraine called for Russia not to be allowed into the Council of the International Maritime Organization

Ukraine calls on the world not to allow Russia to be elected to the Council of the International Maritime Organization (IMO). A country that attacks ports, merchant ships, and kills sailors should have no involvement in shaping global maritime safety standards. This was emphasized during the opening of the 34th IMO Assembly by Deputy Prime Minister for Restoration of Ukraine – Minister for Communities, Territories and Infrastructure Development Oleksiy Kuleba, UNN reports.

Details

The 34th session of the Assembly of the International Maritime Organization has begun in London. Deputy Prime Minister - Minister for Restoration of Ukraine – Minister for Communities, Territories and Infrastructure Development Oleksiy Kuleba took part in the opening online and presented Ukraine's position on threats to international maritime security.

On November 28, member states of the International Maritime Organization will vote for the composition of the Council — the body that shapes global maritime security policy. Kuleba called on IMO member states not to allow Russia to be elected to the Organization's Council.

Russia attacks ports, merchant ships, and navigation systems. It deliberately turns the Black and Azov Seas into terror zones. Ukrainian sailors continue to work under constant threats, and the state does everything to maintain safe navigation. I call on IMO member states not to support Russia's candidacy for the Council. A country that kills sailors and destroys infrastructure cannot adopt global maritime safety standards.

– noted the Deputy Prime Minister.

Russia not admitted to ICAO Council, six votes short27.09.25, 19:24 • 69920 views

Kuleba cited specific facts of Russian attacks: the shelling of the Chornomorsk port with the death of Ukrainian sailors, the destruction of the Ingulsky dredging vessel in the Izmail port, the arson of a gas tanker under the Turkish flag, the destruction of shipbuilding infrastructure in Kiliya, and the blocking of foreign vessels in the Mykolaiv region. He also recalled the consequences of the Kakhovka dam explosion, which made river communication with the sea impossible.

Ukraine emphasized the importance of a responsible approach to the elections of the IMO Council. This is a key body that determines international standards for safety at sea and coordinates the work of member states in the field of navigation rules, environmental requirements, and the protection of human life at sea.

The election of Russia to the Council will be a signal of impunity for a state that deliberately destroys the principles of freedom of navigation. The IMO Council forms global norms and standards in the field of maritime security, and trust in this body must remain unconditional.

– Kuleba emphasized.

It should be recalled that in 2023, at the 33rd IMO Assembly, Russia did not join the Council for the first time due to aggression against Ukraine and systemic violations of maritime law.

Antonina Tumanova

PoliticsNews of the World
Oleksiy Biloshytskyi
Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Izmail
Ukraine
Kakhovka Dam
London
Mykolaiv