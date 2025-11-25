Ukraine elected to OPCW Executive Council, Russia defeated for third consecutive time - MFA

Ukraine, Slovakia, and Slovenia have been elected to the OPCW Executive Council for 2026–2028, while Russia was defeated — for the third consecutive time. This was announced by Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiha, as reported by UNN.

Today, we have an important diplomatic victory in the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons. Ukraine, Slovakia, and Slovenia have just been elected to the OPCW Executive Council for 2026–2028, while Russia was defeated — for the third consecutive time. - the Foreign Minister announced.

Sybiha noted that despite all attempts by the aggressor state, the member states made a clear choice: a systemic violator of the Chemical Weapons Convention cannot influence the governing body of the OPCW.

Today's victory is not only an honor but also an important tool for ensuring an adequate and timely response to chemical threats stemming from Russian aggression against Ukraine. We will continue to work to ensure that international law is upheld and that the world remains protected from the threat of chemical weapons. - summarized the Foreign Minister.

Reference

OPCW is the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons. It is an independent international organization that was established on April 29, 1997, after the Chemical Weapons Convention entered into force. Its main tasks are to monitor compliance with the ban on the use of chemical weapons, destroy their stockpiles, promote cooperation in peaceful chemistry, and assist states in protecting against chemical weapons.

Ukraine has been a member of the OPCW since November 1998 and actively participates in its activities.