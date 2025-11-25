Ukraine elected to OPCW Executive Council, Russia defeated for third consecutive time - MFA

$42.370.10
Illegally entered Russian-occupied ports: Zelenskyy imposed sanctions against 56 merchant ships
02:59 PM • 5616 views
Axios learned details about the peace plan agreements: it concerns strengthening security guarantees and taking the NATO issue out of the framework
02:47 PM • 6088 views
Heads of intelligence of Ukraine and Russia planned a meeting in Abu Dhabi, Driscoll's arrival was a surprise - media
Exclusive
02:46 PM • 6648 views
It's unconstitutional: the Rada criticized the NABU director's initiative regarding the competition for the Prosecutor General position
01:51 PM • 10185 views
Zaporizhzhia NPP needs special status in case of peace agreement between Ukraine and Russia - IAEA
Exclusive
01:41 PM • 11318 views
The Ministry of Health, at the request of the Prosecutor General's Office, is conducting an inspection at the scandalous Odesa clinic Odrex, where a patient died
Exclusive
01:21 PM • 20530 views
Warm end of autumn: a weatherman told what the weather will be like in the last week of November
01:06 PM • 13013 views
US official stated that the Ukrainian delegation agreed with the United States on the terms of a potential peace agreement - reports
01:00 PM • 11261 views
NATO must accelerate the defense of its eastern flank against Russian drones - Polish Defense Minister Kosiniak-Kamysz
12:32 PM • 10027 views
Bloomberg: Driscoll's team says talks with Russians in UAE are going well, Budanov also in Abu Dhabi
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

US cannot endlessly supply weapons to Ukraine - Trump's spokeswoman LeavittNovember 25, 07:26 AM • 31097 views
In Kyiv, 14 injured and 6 dead as a result of the enemy attack: new footage of the consequencesPhotoNovember 25, 07:40 AM • 34023 views
Romania scrambled fighter jets amid Russian attack on Ukraine: detected drone invasion of airspaceNovember 25, 07:50 AM • 37222 views
US Army Secretary Driscoll's meeting with Russians in Abu Dhabi: new details revealedNovember 25, 08:01 AM • 51167 views
Meghan Markle took a designer dress from a fashion photoshoot without asking - mediaNovember 25, 08:39 AM • 42856 views
Warm end of autumn: a weatherman told what the weather will be like in the last week of November
Exclusive
01:21 PM • 20539 views
Ukraine may face prolonged power outages in winter: expert named key factors
Exclusive
November 25, 10:00 AM • 31057 views
"Nut" cookies like in childhood: top 5 best recipesPhotoNovember 24, 05:21 PM • 83273 views
Transfer of German Skyranger 35 to Ukraine: what tasks the vehicle can performPhotoVideo
Exclusive
November 24, 01:47 PM • 111773 views
Aviation on the brink: without tax breaks, Ukraine risks losing a strategic industry
Exclusive
November 24, 01:20 PM • 101384 views
Snowman from "Frozen" "came to life" at Disneyland Paris: what is known about the Olaf robot02:23 PM • 4166 views
Meghan Markle took a designer dress from a fashion photoshoot without asking - mediaNovember 25, 08:39 AM • 42921 views
German actor Udo Kier, known for his roles in "My Own Private Idaho" and "Flesh for Frankenstein," has died at 81November 24, 08:11 AM • 66191 views
"Wicked" Part Two Breaks Box Office RecordsNovember 24, 07:49 AM • 67249 views
Demi Lovato danced on a yacht and talked about working on a documentaryNovember 22, 07:12 PM • 74457 views
Ukraine elected to OPCW Executive Council, Russia defeated for third consecutive time - MFA

Kyiv • UNN

 • 618 views

Ukraine, Slovakia, and Slovenia have been elected to the OPCW Executive Council for 2026–2028. Russia suffered its third consecutive defeat, failing to join the governing body.

Ukraine elected to OPCW Executive Council, Russia defeated for third consecutive time - MFA

Ukraine, Slovakia, and Slovenia have been elected to the OPCW Executive Council for 2026–2028, while Russia was defeated — for the third consecutive time. This was announced by Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiha, as reported by UNN.

Today, we have an important diplomatic victory in the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons. Ukraine, Slovakia, and Slovenia have just been elected to the OPCW Executive Council for 2026–2028, while Russia was defeated — for the third consecutive time.

- the Foreign Minister announced.

Sybiha noted that despite all attempts by the aggressor state, the member states made a clear choice: a systemic violator of the Chemical Weapons Convention cannot influence the governing body of the OPCW.

Today's victory is not only an honor but also an important tool for ensuring an adequate and timely response to chemical threats stemming from Russian aggression against Ukraine. We will continue to work to ensure that international law is upheld and that the world remains protected from the threat of chemical weapons.

- summarized the Foreign Minister.

MFA calls on partners to take “decisive action” after OPCW report confirms Russia's use of chemicals against Ukraine19.11.24, 11:52 • 13225 views

Reference

OPCW is the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons. It is an independent international organization that was established on April 29, 1997, after the Chemical Weapons Convention entered into force. Its main tasks are to monitor compliance with the ban on the use of chemical weapons, destroy their stockpiles, promote cooperation in peaceful chemistry, and assist states in protecting against chemical weapons.

Ukraine has been a member of the OPCW since November 1998 and actively participates in its activities.

Antonina Tumanova

Politics
War in Ukraine
The Diplomat
Slovenia
Slovakia
Ukraine