In October, 84 oil tankers from Russia's "shadow fleet" left Russian ports - intelligence

$42.010.06
48.610.07
ukenru
03:00 PM • 1024 views
Energy Minister Hrynchuk resignsPhoto
02:21 PM • 7540 views
Mindich's border crossing checked: State Border Guard Service says all documents were in order, no restrictions on his departure were imposed
01:55 PM • 13753 views
"Minister of Justice and Minister of Energy cannot remain in office" — Zelenskyy's statement
Exclusive
01:38 PM • 14417 views
Incident at the "Oleksandriya" - "Polissya" match: what the police say
12:03 PM • 18922 views
The Armed Forces of Ukraine withdrew from positions near Rivnopil in Zaporizhzhia
Exclusive
November 12, 07:33 AM • 36905 views
How to prepare your body for winter: advice from a nutritionist
November 12, 06:19 AM • 60806 views
Government dismisses Halushchenko from post of Minister of Justice
November 11, 03:57 PM • 80701 views
Operation "Midas": law enforcement documented the transfer of funds to Chernyshov
Exclusive
November 11, 02:28 PM • 124179 views
Pyrotechnics, thrown chairs: a "conflict" unfolds in "Oleksandriya" between ultras and the club's management PhotoVideo
November 11, 01:20 PM • 56217 views
The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine officially confirmed the strike on the oil refinery in Russia's Orenburg region.
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
People can barely distinguish AI-generated music from real music - surveyNovember 12, 06:57 AM • 50067 views
"Alien: Earth" renewed for a second seasonVideoNovember 12, 07:09 AM • 48374 views
Dates: benefits and harmsPhotoNovember 12, 08:20 AM • 47683 views
Kyiv court chooses pre-trial detention for Dmytro Basov - a figure in the "Mindich tapes"November 12, 09:15 AM • 24520 views
The Ministry of Education and Science held elections for the rector of the State Biotechnological University within six months11:10 AM • 27705 views
Publications
2026 World Cup Qualifiers: Ukraine to play France tomorrowPhoto02:08 PM • 10701 views
The Ministry of Education and Science held elections for the rector of the State Biotechnological University within six months11:10 AM • 27859 views
Budgeting for the Christmas holidaysPhoto11:09 AM • 20476 views
Dates: benefits and harmsPhotoNovember 12, 08:20 AM • 47833 views
Pyrotechnics, thrown chairs: a "conflict" unfolds in "Oleksandriya" between ultras and the club's management PhotoVideo
Exclusive
November 11, 02:28 PM • 124170 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Timur Mindich
Yulia Svyrydenko
Vadym Filashkin
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Turkey
Germany
France
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Marriott-branded hotels evicted guests after partner Sonder's bankruptcyNovember 12, 09:10 AM • 14149 views
"Alien: Earth" renewed for a second seasonVideoNovember 12, 07:09 AM • 48492 views
People can barely distinguish AI-generated music from real music - surveyNovember 12, 06:57 AM • 50186 views
Timothée Chalamet reportedly broke up with Kylie JennerPhotoNovember 11, 08:35 PM • 31392 views
Sotheby's has a big prize at stake: the Lauder billionaire collection could fetch $500 millionPhotoNovember 11, 02:28 PM • 45689 views
Actual
Social network
Technology
Heating
Bild
Series

In October, 84 oil tankers from Russia's "shadow fleet" left Russian ports - intelligence

Kyiv • UNN

 • 962 views

In October, 15.97 million tons of oil were exported from Russian ports by 140 tankers, 84 of which belong to the "shadow fleet". The main destinations for supplies were India, China, and Turkey.

In October, 84 oil tankers from Russia's "shadow fleet" left Russian ports - intelligence

In October, 140 tankers with oil and petroleum products left Russian ports. Of these, 84 vessels belong to Russia's "shadow fleet", 72 of which are under sanctions, UNN reports with reference to the Foreign Intelligence Service.

In October 2025, 140 tankers with oil and petroleum products left Russian ports, exporting a total of 15.97 million tons (116.9 million barrels). Of these, 84 vessels belong to Russia's "shadow fleet", 72 of which are under sanctions. Another 56 vessels are not part of it, but 15 of them are also under restrictions.

- the report says.

According to intelligence data, the main destinations for supplies were India (7.75 million tons, 72 voyages), China (4.77 million tons, 49 voyages), and Turkey (1.49 million tons, 16 voyages). The largest volumes of exports were carried out through the Baltic and Far Eastern ports of the Russian Federation.

Sanctions must be imposed on 65 key ships of Russia's "shadow fleet" - Zelenskyy31.10.25, 14:40 • 4114 views

Let's add

After US sanctions against Lukoil and Rosneft, Chinese state-owned companies – PetroChina, Sinopec, CNOOC, and Zhenhua Oil – suspended purchases of Russian seaborne oil due to the risks of secondary restrictions. Private Shandong Yulong Petrochemical, which is under EU and UK sanctions, also refused new contracts. The refusals covered about 400,000 barrels per day, or up to 45% of Russian exports to China, primarily ESPO crude oil, intelligence notes.

In Turkey, STAR and Tupras refineries began reorienting to non-Russian oil. STAR expects supplies from Iraq, Kazakhstan, and other countries in December (77-129 thousand barrels per day), while Tupras is increasing imports of Iraqi crude – up to 141 thousand barrels per day.

Reduced Chinese purchases and the reorientation of Turkish refineries increase logistics costs and pressure on Russian oil exports. In October, petroleum product supplies fell to 1.9 million barrels per day – a 17-month low, while the country is experiencing a shortage of gasoline and diesel. Rail exports of gasoline decreased by 80% in the first half of October.

- stated in the message.

China lays groundwork for 'shadow fleet' to import Russian gas bypassing sanctions - Bloomberg12.11.25, 10:59 • 2452 views

Antonina Tumanova

EconomyNews of the World
Sanctions
Energy
Foreign Intelligence Service of Ukraine
Iraq
India
China
Turkey
Kazakhstan