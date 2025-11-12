In October, 84 oil tankers from Russia's "shadow fleet" left Russian ports - intelligence

In October, 140 tankers with oil and petroleum products left Russian ports. Of these, 84 vessels belong to Russia's "shadow fleet", 72 of which are under sanctions, UNN reports with reference to the Foreign Intelligence Service.

In October 2025, 140 tankers with oil and petroleum products left Russian ports, exporting a total of 15.97 million tons (116.9 million barrels). Of these, 84 vessels belong to Russia's "shadow fleet", 72 of which are under sanctions. Another 56 vessels are not part of it, but 15 of them are also under restrictions. - the report says.

According to intelligence data, the main destinations for supplies were India (7.75 million tons, 72 voyages), China (4.77 million tons, 49 voyages), and Turkey (1.49 million tons, 16 voyages). The largest volumes of exports were carried out through the Baltic and Far Eastern ports of the Russian Federation.

After US sanctions against Lukoil and Rosneft, Chinese state-owned companies – PetroChina, Sinopec, CNOOC, and Zhenhua Oil – suspended purchases of Russian seaborne oil due to the risks of secondary restrictions. Private Shandong Yulong Petrochemical, which is under EU and UK sanctions, also refused new contracts. The refusals covered about 400,000 barrels per day, or up to 45% of Russian exports to China, primarily ESPO crude oil, intelligence notes.

In Turkey, STAR and Tupras refineries began reorienting to non-Russian oil. STAR expects supplies from Iraq, Kazakhstan, and other countries in December (77-129 thousand barrels per day), while Tupras is increasing imports of Iraqi crude – up to 141 thousand barrels per day.

Reduced Chinese purchases and the reorientation of Turkish refineries increase logistics costs and pressure on Russian oil exports. In October, petroleum product supplies fell to 1.9 million barrels per day – a 17-month low, while the country is experiencing a shortage of gasoline and diesel. Rail exports of gasoline decreased by 80% in the first half of October. - stated in the message.

