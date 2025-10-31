$42.080.01
Sanctions must be imposed on 65 key ships of Russia's "shadow fleet" - Zelenskyy

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1416 views

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that Russia's shadow fleet numbers more than 1,500 vessels, of which 340 are key, and 65 require immediate sanctions. Canada, Britain, Australia, Japan, and the EU are helping with this by reducing imports from the Russian Federation.

Sanctions must be imposed on 65 key ships of Russia's "shadow fleet" - Zelenskyy

Russia's shadow fleet numbers over 1,500 vessels. Among them, 340 ships are key, with a core of 65 that still need to be sanctioned, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said during a briefing, writes UNN.

Details

Sanctions are being imposed on ships of Russia's "shadow" fleet. We believe there are about 1500+ that work for Russia, and therefore work for the war. We believe that 340 are key. The core is 65. This is what we still need to sanction.

- Zelenskyy stated.

The President added that the countries that reduce imports from Russia are most helpful in the matter of sanctions against the "shadow" fleet.

Who helps - countries that reduce imports from the Russian Federation. These are Canada, Britain, Australia, Japan, and the EU. These are our key partners who have reduced imports from the Russian Federation to a maximum, even to zero.

- the President noted.

The head of state also said that the countries of the former socialist bloc and a number of others have increased imports from Russia, but measures are already being taken in this regard.

Those who increased - India, China, Turkey, and Central Asia. Former Soviet colleagues, so to speak. This is what needs to be worked on, and there is a vision of what needs to be worked on.

- Zelenskyy added.

Addition

New Zealand imposed sanctions against 65 vessels of Russia's "shadow fleet" and entities from Belarus, Iran, and North Korea involved in the processing and transportation of Russian oil.

Ukraine is preparing new sanctions, including against targets in Russian military production, as well as their propaganda. In addition, Ukraine is synchronizing the 19th package of EU sanctions in Ukrainian jurisdiction.

Pavlo Zinchenko

