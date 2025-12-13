General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine: 146 combat engagements on the front on December 13, the hottest in the Pokrovsk direction

On December 13, 146 combat engagements were recorded on the Russian-Ukrainian front. The most intense battles continued in the Pokrovsk, Kostiantynivka, Lyman, and Sloviansk directions. The Defense Forces are focusing their efforts on disrupting the Russian invaders' offensive plans and depleting their combat potential. This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) in its evening summary, according to UNN.

Details

According to operational information as of 10:00 PM, there were 146 combat engagements at the front.

The enemy launched one missile and 29 air strikes, used 30 missiles and dropped 72 guided aerial bombs, carried out 2960 kamikaze drone attacks and 2135 shellings of our troops' positions and settlements. - reports the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Situation by directions

In the Northern-Slobozhansky and Kursk directions, two combat engagements took place. The enemy launched two air strikes, dropped four guided aerial bombs, and carried out 126 shellings, including two from multiple rocket launcher systems.

In the Southern-Slobozhansky direction, nine combat engagements took place in the areas of Prylipka, Vovchansk, and towards Synelnykove, Vilcha.

In the Kupiansk direction, the enemy carried out two attacks on our troops' positions towards Pishchane and Monachynivka.

In the Lyman direction, Russian troops stormed the positions of Ukrainian defenders 12 times, attacking in the area of Serednie and towards Novyi Myr, Novoselivka, Drobycheve, and Zarichne.

In the Sloviansk direction, Ukrainian soldiers repelled seven enemy attacks on our positions today. Occupying units tried to advance in the areas of Yampil, Serebrianka, and towards Platonivka.

In the Kramatorsk direction, no combat engagements have been recorded at this time.

In the Kostiantynivka direction, the occupiers stormed the positions of our defenders 17 times today in the areas of Pleshchiivka, Kleban-Byk, Rusyn Yar, and towards Kostiantynivka, Oleksandro-Shultyne, Novopavlivka.

In the Pokrovsk direction, the enemy made 42 attempts to push back our units. The greatest activity is observed in the areas of Udachne, Kotlyne, Novomykolaivka, Dachne, and towards Sofiivka, Kucheriv Yar, Novyi-Shakhove, Sukhetske, Bilytske, Rodynske, Myrnohrad, Pokrovsk, Hryshyne, Molodetske, Novopavlivka.

According to preliminary estimates, in this direction, our soldiers eliminated 31 and wounded 27 occupiers, destroyed five units of automotive equipment, two units of special equipment, one electronic warfare station, four units of motor equipment, 10 unmanned aerial vehicles, in addition, four units of automotive equipment, two UAV control points, and eight shelters for enemy personnel were damaged. - the report says.

In the Oleksandrivka direction, the enemy attacked seven times near Verbove, Krasnohirske, Pryvilne, and in the directions of Oleksandrivka, Rybne.

In the Huliaipole direction, Ukrainian soldiers repelled eight enemy attacks towards Rybne, Dobropillia, and Huliaipole.

In the Orikhiv direction, the enemy made one futile attempt to break through our defenders' defenses in the direction of Stepnohirsk.

In the Prydniprovskyi direction, the enemy did not conduct offensive actions.

No significant changes in the situation were recorded in other directions.

Recall

The Defense Forces control the north of Pokrovsk, refuting Russian claims of capturing the city. Soldiers of the 425th separate assault regiment are conducting raids south of the railway.

