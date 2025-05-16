$41.470.07
Trilateral meeting between Turkey, Russia, and Ukraine is taking place in Istanbul: the first footage
10:57 AM • 3812 views

Trilateral meeting between Turkey, Russia, and Ukraine is taking place in Istanbul: the first footage

09:33 AM • 16568 views

The EU is preparing new sanctions against Russia: Nord Stream, shadow fleet and banks under attack - von der Leyen

08:56 AM • 29502 views

Ukraine in negotiations with the EU on a transitional period of visa-free trade - Shmyhal

08:43 AM • 34022 views

Trump said he will meet with Putin "as soon as we can set it up"

May 15, 03:19 PM • 137460 views

Zelenskyy: Russia has launched an offensive in all directions, the main one being Sumy

May 15, 10:37 AM • 161912 views

Trump said his priority is to stop conflicts, not start them

May 15, 06:00 AM • 143712 views

Rutte: there is "cautious optimism" amid potential Ukraine-Russia talks, but it all depends on Moscow

May 14, 06:32 PM • 181901 views

Ukrainian Cup: Shakhtar defeated Dynamo in a penalty shootout

May 14, 02:42 PM • 152482 views

Witkoff and Rubio will arrive in Istanbul to participate in negotiations on Ukraine on May 16 - media

May 14, 01:55 PM • 392219 views

Second semi-final of Eurovision 2025: who will perform and where to watch

Publications
Exclusives
Hepatitis A outbreak in Kyiv: more than 30 children are ill, the source of infection has not yet been established

Kyiv • UNN

 • 514 views

An outbreak of hepatitis A has been recorded in the Vidradnyi district of Kyiv, with 65 people infected, including 31 children. All schoolchildren have been transferred to distance learning.

Hepatitis A outbreak in Kyiv: more than 30 children are ill, the source of infection has not yet been established

In the capital's Vidradny microdistrict, an outbreak of viral hepatitis A has been recorded - 65 people have fallen ill, including 31 children. Due to the incident, all schoolchildren in the district have been transferred to distance learning. The cause of the outbreak is still being investigated. At the same time, vaccination against hepatitis A is currently paid.

This was announced during a briefing by Natalia Gunchenko, Deputy Director General of the Kyiv City Center for Disease Control and Prevention, reports UNN.

Details

According to her, as of the morning of May 16, the largest number of cases was recorded in Kyiv - 65 people.

Of these, 31 are children. This is the Vidradny microdistrict in the Solomyansky district of Kyiv

- emphasized Gunchenko. 

At the same time, according to the specialist, there is no specific treatment for this disease.

The only thing is a vaccine against viral hepatitis A. It is not included in the calendar of mandatory vaccinations. It is included in the recommended vaccinations. The population can buy the vaccine at their own expense and vaccinate both adults and children. As of today, May 10, 330 people have been vaccinated at their own expense. Most of them are children, fewer adults.

 - says the medic.

According to Gunchenko, the cost of the vaccine for adults today is UAH 1080 and UAH 820 for children. At the same time, revaccination (repeated vaccination) is recommended within 6 months, but revaccination is allowed within a period of up to 5 years.

Gunchenko noted that viral hepatitis affects all age groups of the population, but most often children and young people under the age of 35 are at risk. Older people are more likely to have already "had" the disease and, accordingly, have some immunity to it.

The investigation into the sources of the outbreak in the capital is still ongoing.

Given that the disease has a fairly long incubation period (almost up to 50 days), experts have to conduct a retrospective study of the outbreak: take water samples from reservoirs, drinking fountains and centralized water supply.

In addition, many people, especially children and adolescents, are being tested for the disease.

But we are interested in what happened 2 months before this event. That is, every day we find something new and continue to look for it, conduct these studies, collect these materials.

- explains Gunchenko the complexity of the process.

According to her, all students of schools in the Vidradny microdistrict have been transferred to online learning in order to slow down the spread of the disease "from person to person" during daily contact.

According to the doctor, despite the unpleasant situation, it is not unique.

Viral hepatitis A is constantly registered and is always present. But periodically there are years of ups and downs. For hepatitis A, this is every 7-8 years. Last year there were 2-3 cases, so this is such a situation

- summed up Gunchenko.

Recall

Earlier, UNN wrote that 34 cases of hepatitis A were recorded in Kyiv, 20 of which were in children. The causes of the outbreak are being investigated, experts are conducting epidemiological investigation and taking anti-epidemic measures.

Alona Utkina

Alona Utkina

Kyiv Health
Kyiv
