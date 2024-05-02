Ukraine demands that the IOC respond to violations during the Vicenza Bionde-2024 road cycling race

Ukraine demands that the International Olympic Committee respond to the violation of the recommendations on the participation of "neutral" athletes in the Vicenza Bionde-2024 road cycling race. This is stated on the website of the National Olympic Committee, reports UNN.

Details

The letter to the IOC was signed by NOC President Vadym Hutzeit, acting Minister of Youth and Sports Matviy Bidnyi and President of the Cycling Federation Andriy Hryvko.

The incident occurred on April 28. Russian athlete Viktor Bugayenko was allowed to compete in a "neutral" status. However, the organizers grossly violated the IOC's recommendations when they played the Russian national anthem during the award ceremony.

The Ukrainian side demands an investigation and measures to prevent similar cases in the future.

In the letter, the signatories emphasized Ukraine's position to prevent Russian and Belarusian athletes from participating in international competitions, including qualifying tournaments for the 2024 Olympics. Our state also demands that international federations and organizers of international competitions strengthen control over compliance with the IOC recommendations on the neutral status of athletes from Russia and Belarus.

