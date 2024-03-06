belarusian athlete who supports russia in the war is allowed to participate in the World Cup in Qatar - NOC protests

The International Aquatics Federation has violated the International Olympic Committee's recommendations on the neutrality of athletes by allowing belarusian swimmer anastasia shkurdai, who supports russia's war against Ukraine and participates in propaganda activities, to participate in the World Aquatics Championships in Qatar. This was reported by the National Olympic Committee of Ukraine, UNN reports.

Details

The Ukrainian side has asked the IOC and the International Federation to respond to information about its attitude to the war and to prevent it from participating in the 2024 Olympic Games.

NOC president Vadym Hutzeit, acting head of the Ministry of Sports Matviy Bidnyi, and president of the Ukrainian Swimming Federation Andriy Vlaskov also pointed to violations of recommendations on the neutrality of athletes in international competitions.

Ukraine's position remains unchanged that against the backdrop of the ongoing unprecedented brutal military aggression of the russian federation, supported by the republic of belarus, against Ukraine, representatives of the aggressor countries should not be present in international sports arenas in any status - the NOC said in a statement.

