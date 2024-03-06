belarusian athlete who supports russia in the war is allowed to participate in the World Cup in Qatar - NOC protests

$41.340.03
In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert
Exclusive
01:24 PM • 7886 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
01:12 PM • 21455 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

10:10 AM • 25901 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 173665 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 162853 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 167482 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 215611 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 248008 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 153790 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 371346 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

+20°
3.5m/s
33%
Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

April 4, 04:00 AM • 154175 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 142695 views

Marvel showed footage from the new "Fantastic Four": the Silver Surfer and Galactus will appear in the film

April 4, 07:29 AM • 46363 views

F-16s for Ukraine: US General announces new fighter jet deliveries

08:18 AM • 63840 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

09:06 AM • 24450 views
Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure
Exclusive

01:12 PM • 21460 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

April 4, 06:27 AM • 173668 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 143573 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 4, 05:56 AM • 162854 views

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

April 4, 04:00 AM • 155048 views
Donald Trump

Denis Shmyhal

Emmanuel Macron

Andrii Sybiha

Rand Paul

Ukraine

United States

Kyiv

China

United Kingdom

Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

01:48 PM • 250 views

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

10:29 AM • 15299 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

10:08 AM • 16297 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

09:23 AM • 20177 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

09:06 AM • 25041 views
Lockheed Martin F-35 Lightning II

Telegram

Instagram

F-16 Fighting Falcon

Shahed-136

belarusian athlete who supports russia in the war is allowed to participate in the World Cup in Qatar - NOC protests

Kyiv • UNN

 • 27953 views

belarusian swimmer anastasia shkurdai, who supports russia's war against Ukraine, was allowed to participate in the World Aquatics Championships in Qatar, which is a violation of the recommendations on the neutrality of athletes.

belarusian athlete who supports russia in the war is allowed to participate in the World Cup in Qatar - NOC protests

The International Aquatics Federation has violated the International Olympic Committee's recommendations on the neutrality of athletes by allowing belarusian swimmer anastasia shkurdai, who supports russia's war against Ukraine and participates in propaganda activities, to participate in the World Aquatics Championships in Qatar. This was reported by the National Olympic Committee of Ukraine, UNN reports.

Details

The Ukrainian side has asked the IOC and the International Federation to respond to information about its attitude to the war and to prevent it from participating in the 2024 Olympic Games.

NOC president Vadym Hutzeit, acting head of the Ministry of Sports Matviy Bidnyi, and president of the Ukrainian Swimming Federation Andriy Vlaskov also pointed to violations of recommendations on the neutrality of athletes in international competitions.

Ukraine's position remains unchanged that against the backdrop of the ongoing unprecedented brutal military aggression of the russian federation, supported by the republic of belarus, against Ukraine, representatives of the aggressor countries should not be present in international sports arenas in any status

- the NOC said in a statement.

Germany supports suspension of russian and belarusian athletes from the Olympics27.01.24, 12:13 • 103251 view

Anastasia Ryabokon

Anastasia Ryabokon

Sports
Vadim Gutzeit
Ministry of Youth and Sports of Ukraine
Matviy Bidnyi
Qatar
Ukraine
