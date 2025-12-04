Ukraine demands that the IOC ban Russian figure skaters from participating in the 2026 Winter Olympics

The National Olympic Committee of Ukraine, the Ministry of Youth and Sports of Ukraine, and the Ukrainian Skating Federation have officially appealed to the International Olympic Committee (IOC) and the International Skating Union (ISU) with a demand to review the decision to allow figure skaters from the Russian Federation, Petr Gumennik and Adelia Petrosyan, to participate in international competitions, including the 2026 Winter Olympic Games. This was reported by the NOC of Ukraine, writes UNN.

Details

The letter states that the actions and public activity of these athletes contradict the principles of neutrality established by the IOC for representatives of aggressor countries.

Despite Russia's ongoing armed aggression against Ukraine, these figure skaters continue to participate in events that openly support the war, display prohibited symbols, and maintain contacts with public figures who promote Russian propaganda.

The Ukrainian side believes that their admission to international starts undermines the foundations of the Olympic Charter and carries the risk of using sports as a tool of political influence.

The authors of the appeal – President of the NOC of Ukraine, Olympic champion Vadym Guttsait, Minister of Youth and Sports of Ukraine Matviy Bidnyi, and President of the Ukrainian Skating Federation Serhiy Brodovych – called on the IOC and ISU to conduct a comprehensive review of the stated facts.

In case of confirmation of violations, Ukraine insists on the disqualification of Gumennik and Petrosyan from participation in international competitions, including the Olympic Games.

The NOC of Ukraine once again emphasizes Ukraine's unwavering position: as long as the war against our state continues, athletes who support aggression by actions or words, or are part of military structures, cannot participate in international competitions in any status - the statement reads.

