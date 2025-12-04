Ukraine demands that the IOC ban Russian figure skaters from participating in the 2026 Winter Olympics

$42.200.13
49.230.04
ukenru
December 3, 11:09 PM • 18113 views
Witkoff and Kushner to meet Umerov on December 4 - AP
December 3, 09:56 PM • 33011 views
"I don't know what the Kremlin will do": Trump commented on the meeting of American negotiators with Putin
Exclusive
December 3, 04:02 PM • 32236 views
This is no longer a blind "kamikaze", but a platform that can be brought to the target in real time: expert on the modernization of "Shaheds"Video
Exclusive
December 3, 03:15 PM • 43282 views
Rada adopted the state budget for 2026: what it means for the economy and exchange rates
December 3, 01:24 PM • 51623 views
EU proposes to cover two-thirds of Ukraine's financing needs for two years - €90 billion: von der Leyen explained two options for a solution
December 3, 01:22 PM • 26929 views
Parliament adopted the Budget for 2026
December 3, 11:38 AM • 29838 views
Five countries announced new PURL packages for American weapons for Ukraine, two - practical assistance: how much was allocated
December 3, 09:59 AM • 26231 views
Zelenskyy announced meetings of Umerov and Hnatov with advisors to European leaders in Brussels, followed by preparations for a meeting with representatives of Trump
Exclusive
December 3, 09:21 AM • 26040 views
MP: Over 3,000 amendments were submitted to the draft State Budget, but most were not taken into account
December 3, 03:01 AM • 31260 views
The European Union has agreed on a complete ban on Russian gas imports by the end of 2027 - EU Council
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+6°
3.5m/s
92%
756mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Nike, Superdry, and Lacoste ads banned in the UK: what's the reason?December 4, 02:08 AM • 5988 views
"We will not stand on ceremony, we are waiting for orders": Kadyrov supported Putin's statement about a possible war with EuropeDecember 4, 03:50 AM • 15750 views
Rare palms that bloom only once in a lifetime have flowered in Rio de Janeiro05:23 AM • 15319 views
Case of Mi-8MT weapon systems: two helicopters returned to the army inoperablePhoto06:30 AM • 15250 views
Putin called the meeting with Trump's envoys "useful," announced the division of the peace plan into 4 parts, and issued new threats regarding Donbas.07:55 AM • 5088 views
Publications
Case of Mi-8MT weapon systems: two helicopters returned to the army inoperablePhoto06:30 AM • 15335 views
EU proposes to cover two-thirds of Ukraine's financing needs for two years - €90 billion: von der Leyen explained two options for a solutionDecember 3, 01:24 PM • 51617 views
Ukraine launches the "Magic Express": who can buy tickets for the St. Nicholas weekend and howDecember 3, 11:34 AM • 45156 views
"Nevada-Samara" and manipulations in public procurement: who is behind the Odesa clinic Odrex, which is associated with the death of patients. Part 2PhotoDecember 3, 06:30 AM • 60620 views
"3000 km across Ukraine": the first stage of the program has started - how to get tickets for kilometersDecember 2, 04:58 PM • 62576 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Emmanuel Macron
Xi Jinping
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Marco Rubio
Actual places
Ukraine
China
United States
France
Poland
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Parubiy, NABU, "labubu" and more: Google named the most popular queries of Ukrainians in 202508:53 AM • 3256 views
"For peace": Hegseth said he would host a dinner with Trump, Zelenskyy and Putin, with "Russian dressing" on the menuDecember 3, 09:06 AM • 19533 views
Oxford Dictionary named "rage bait" the word of 2025: what it meansDecember 1, 10:58 AM • 64549 views
Olena Topolia and the leader of the band "Antytila" are divorcing after 12 years of marriagePhotoVideoDecember 1, 08:53 AM • 67690 views
Five crazy premieres you can't miss: what to watch this winterVideoNovember 29, 04:59 PM • 121655 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
The Guardian
Film
Financial Times

Ukraine demands that the IOC ban Russian figure skaters from participating in the 2026 Winter Olympics

Kyiv • UNN

 • 626 views

The NOC of Ukraine, the Ministry of Youth and Sports, and the Skating Federation appealed to the IOC and ISU. They demand a review of the decision to allow Russian figure skaters to participate in the 2026 Winter Olympics due to their support for the war.

Ukraine demands that the IOC ban Russian figure skaters from participating in the 2026 Winter Olympics

The National Olympic Committee of Ukraine, the Ministry of Youth and Sports of Ukraine, and the Ukrainian Skating Federation have officially appealed to the International Olympic Committee (IOC) and the International Skating Union (ISU) with a demand to review the decision to allow figure skaters from the Russian Federation, Petr Gumennik and Adelia Petrosyan, to participate in international competitions, including the 2026 Winter Olympic Games. This was reported by the NOC of Ukraine, writes UNN.

Details

The letter states that the actions and public activity of these athletes contradict the principles of neutrality established by the IOC for representatives of aggressor countries.

Despite Russia's ongoing armed aggression against Ukraine, these figure skaters continue to participate in events that openly support the war, display prohibited symbols, and maintain contacts with public figures who promote Russian propaganda.

The Ukrainian side believes that their admission to international starts undermines the foundations of the Olympic Charter and carries the risk of using sports as a tool of political influence.

Disgraceful decision: Ukraine sharply condemned the admission of Russian judokas to competitions under the aggressor's flag28.11.25, 10:10 • 3548 views

The authors of the appeal – President of the NOC of Ukraine, Olympic champion Vadym Guttsait, Minister of Youth and Sports of Ukraine Matviy Bidnyi, and President of the Ukrainian Skating Federation Serhiy Brodovych – called on the IOC and ISU to conduct a comprehensive review of the stated facts.

In case of confirmation of violations, Ukraine insists on the disqualification of Gumennik and Petrosyan from participation in international competitions, including the Olympic Games.

The NOC of Ukraine once again emphasizes Ukraine's unwavering position: as long as the war against our state continues, athletes who support aggression by actions or words, or are part of military structures, cannot participate in international competitions in any status

- the statement reads.

Russian and Belarusian skiers allowed to compete at the 2026 Olympics in neutral status02.12.25, 15:47 • 2546 views

Olga Rozgon

SportsPolitics
Russian propaganda
Sanctions
War in Ukraine
Matvii Bidnyi
Vadim Gutzeit
International Skating Union
Ukraine